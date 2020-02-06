Sugar Confectionery Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

The global Sugar Confectionery market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sugar Confectionery market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Sugar Confectionery in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sugar Confectionery in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Sugar Confectionery market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Sugar Confectionery market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Ferrara Candy

HARIBO

Mondelez International

Nestle

Perfetti Van Melle

Wrigley

Adams and Brooks Candy

Albanese Confectionery Group

American Licorice

Anthony-Thomas Candy

Arcor

Atkinson Candy

August Storck

Bahlsen

Market size by Product

Hard-boiled Sweets

Caramels and Toffees

Gums and Jellies

Medicated Confectionery

Mints

Other Sugar Confectionery

Market size by End User

Dessert

Drinks

Ice Cream

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Sugar Confectionery market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sugar Confectionery market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Sugar Confectionery companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Sugar Confectionery submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sugar Confectionery are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Sugar Confectionery market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

