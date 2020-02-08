Sugar Coated Tablets Market Report 2019 Future Forecast to 2024 with Growing Trends by Leading Companies – Pfizer, Novartis, Yangze River Pharmacelltcal, Bayer Says at MarketResearchNest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Sugar Coated Tablets Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. Sugar Coated Tablets are coated with a colored or an uncolored sugar layer. The coating is water soluble and quickly dissolves after swallowing. The sugar-coating protects the encapsulated drug from the environment and provides a barrier to objectionable tablet taste or odor.

Scope of the Report:

The Sugar Coated Tablets market is very concerted market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 46% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

The leading manufactures mainly are Pfizer, Novartis, Yangze River Pharmacelltcal, Bayer and XINHUA PHARMACEUTICAL. Pfizer is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 18% in 2017.

The North America held the largest share in the global Sugar Coated Tablets market, its revenue of global market exceeds 30.88% in 2017.

The global Sugar Coated Tablets market is valued at 1510 million in 2018 and is expected to reach 1660 million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Sugar Coated Tablets.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million in 2019 and will be xx million in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Sugar Coated Tablets market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Sugar Coated Tablets market by product type and applications/end industries

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Pfizer

Novartis

Yangze River Pharmacelltcal

Bayer

XINHUA PHARMACEUTICAL

Harbin Pharmaceutical

Eisai

NCPC

GSK

Gebro

Market Segment by States, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Colored Sugar Coated Tablets

Colorless Sugar Coated Tablets

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cardiovascular Diseases

Gastrointestinal Disease

Neurological Diseases

Immune Disease

Others

