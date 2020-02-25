Sugar Candy Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

Sugar Candy Market – 2019
Description:
Sugar Candy (in British English) or Rock candy, also called rock sugar, is a type of confection composed of relatively large sugar crystals. This candy is formed by allowing a supersaturated solution of sugar and water to crystallize onto a surface suitable for crystal nucleation, such as a string, stick, or plain granulated sugar. Heating the water before adding the sugar allows more sugar to dissolve thus producing larger crystals. Crystals form after 6 to 7 days. Food coloring may be added to the mixture to produce colored candy.
The global Sugar Candy market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sugar Candy market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Sugar Candy in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sugar Candy in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Sugar Candy market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Sugar Candy market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Helen Ou
GLOBAL PACK CO LIMITED
Shanghai Genyond Technology Co., Ltd.
Guangdong Nanz Technology Co.,Ltd.
Market size by Product
Monocrystalline /Monocrystal rock sugar
Natural Rock Sugar
Market size by End User
Restaurant
Retail
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sugar Candy are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
