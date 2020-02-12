Succinic Acid Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2017-2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Succinic Acid Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Due to its extensive applications, succinic acid is considered as one of the top twelve building blocks in the manufacture of chemical compounds. Succinic acid along with other compounds is widely used as a platform chemical for a host of applications.

Petroleum-based succinic acid is extensively used in the chemical industry for base compounds such as phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) and polyurethane. Petroleum-based succinic acid is cost-effective and displays higher efficiency over bio-based products.

However, petroleum-based succinic acid is increasingly finding limited use due to price volatility and carbon footprint. Bio succinic acid is emerging as a sustainable alternative to its synthetic counterpart. Bio succinic acid find applications in deicers, solvents and lubricants, food, cosmetics, and pharma products.

Increasing shift of chemical processing industries from North America and Europe to Southeast Asia is benefitting the succinic acid market in the latter. Due to the growth of food & beverage, industrial, pharmaceutical, and coating industries in the emerging economies of the region, the succinic acid market is indirectly benefitted. Increasing per capita expenditure and rising urbanization in the emerging economies of the region are further boosting the succinic acid market.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13772

Key industrial applications of succinic acid include 1,4-butanediol (BDO), PBS, resins, coatings and pigments, solvents & lubricants, polyester polyols, plasticizers, , alkyd resins, and deicers. Among them, resins, coatings, and pigments held significant market share in the recent past. However, in the coming years, BDO is anticipated to register maximum growth vis-à-vis revenue. This is because bio succinic acid is increasingly replacing maleic anhydride in the production of BDO.

Succinic acid (chemical formula: C4H6O4) is a water-soluble, crystalline, four-carbon di-carboxylic acid. It can be produced from petroleum feedstock or from bio based resources. Generally, succinic acid is produced from maleic anhydride, whereas, synthetically succinic acid is produced from butane via maleic anhydride. Furthermore, succinic acid is used as a chemical intermediate in the manufacturing of lacquers and perfume esters, in pharmaceutical products. Also, succinic acid is used in foods as a sequestrant, a neutralizing and buffering agent. Being a chemical intermediate, succinic acid is used for the production of polymers such as 1,4-butanediol (BDO) and is used in the production of resins and solvents.

Global Succinic Acid Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for 1,4-butanediol, which is the building block for polyurethanes and for resins & plasticizers, in turn is expected to result in increasing demand for succinic acid. Further, succinic acid is used as a sequestrant in food industry, which helps to improve the stability and quality of food products. Thus, with the growing concern over food quality, the demand for succinic acid is also expected to increase. Moreover, increasing demand for succinic acid in the production of medicines for arthritis, pain, menopause, etc. is expected to drive the growth of succinic acid market. Also, government initiatives in the developed regions such as in North America and Europe towards adoption of bio-based chemicals in order to support the sustainable development have propelled the demand for the bio-based succinic acid. Moreover, increasing use of bio-based succinic acid for the manufacture of polyurethanes instead of adipic acid is projected to bolster the succinic acid market growth. However, the fluctuating prices of crude oil are expected to affect the prices of succinic acid as well. Along with this, relatively higher manufacturing cost for bio-based succinic acid is expected to restrict growth of the market during forecast period. Thus, the development of cost effective manufacturing techniques for bio-based succinic acid will create new opportunities for the growth of succinic acid market.

Global Succinic Acid Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, global succinic acid market is segmented into;

Bio based

Synthetic

On the basis of grade, global succinic acid market is segmented into;

Food grade

Pharmaceutical grade

Industrial grade

On the basis of application, global succinic acid market is segmented into;

Chemical intermediate

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Plastics & Polymers

Food & Beverages

Others

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13772

Global Succinic Acid Market: Regional Outlook

Global succinic acid market is mainly dominated by Europe in terms of value and volume, owing to the stringent regulations coupled with initiatives for the use of bio-based chemicals. In Europe, manufacturers are focusing on the development and use of bio-based succinic acid. The region is expected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is a significant market for succinic acid in terms of consumption and production. Growth in industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals and food & beverages, among others, in emerging economics such as in India and China are expected to boost the demand for succinic acid. The region is thus, projected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Succinic acid market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions are expected to register relatively slower growth during the forecast period.

Global Succinic Acid Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global succinic acid market, identified across the value chain, include BASF SE, BioAmber Inc., MITSUI & CO., LTD., Myriant Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Anqing Hexing Chemical Co. Ltd., Yantai Shanshui Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., Astatech (Chengdu) Biopharmaceutical Corp., New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd., Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd., and Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd., among others. Some of the companies are focusing on the development of bio-based succinic acid in order to cater to the growing demand in developed regions and thus increasing their respective market shares.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

View Complete Report at @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/chemicals-and-materials/13772/succinic-acid-global-industry-analysis-market-research-reports

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]