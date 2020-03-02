Substation Monitoring Market to Witness High Growth Due to Increasing Use of Digital Protection and Control Devices in the Substation Network Till 2023

The Substation Monitoring Market research report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The global Substation Monitoring Market is expected to grow at 8.50 % CAGR during 2018 to 2023. Substation Monitoring Market Information by Component (Hardware & Software), Communication Technology (Wired & Wireless), Sector (Transmission & Distribution), Industry (Utility, Mining, Steel, Oil & Gas, and Transportation), and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Substation Monitoring Market Highlights

Global Substation Monitoring Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period due to increasing use of digital protection and control devices in the substation network. Moreover, in order to meet the existing and future demand for efficient utilization and operation of substation equipment, it is expected that the trend for increased automation will continue with the support of latest technology.

Substation monitoring involves acquiring significant data from the parameters attached to substation assets such as transformers, conductors, and circuit breaker, among others. The substation monitoring system can be structured in three levels. First level involves Data acquisition from each asset through appropriated sensor. Second level involves Data storage and processing at substation level, and third level involves Integration of the data from different substations into the general maintenance management system of the utility.

Substation Monitoring Market Leading Players Analyzed are:

Siemens AG,

ABB Ltd.,

Schneider Electric,

General Electric,

Cisco,

Emerson Electric,

Honeywell,

Eaton,

Crompton Greaves,

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories,

Novatech,

Igrid T&D,

Sentient Energy,

Cadillac Automation and Controls,

Tekvel, and

I-TOR

Substation Monitoring Market Segmentation:

The global substation monitoring market has been segmented based on component, communication technology, sector, industry, and region.

By Component

Hardware

Intelligent Electronic Devices

Transformer

Voltage Instrument Transformer

Current Instrument Transformer

Relay Devices

Recloser Controllers

Circuit Breakers

Switches

Distribution Network Feeders

Others

Smart Sensors

Cameras

Microcontrollers

Hardware

Asset Management

Production Management

Performance Management

By Communication Technology

Wired Communication Technology

Fiber Optic

PROFIBUS

Ethernet

Others Fieldbus

Modbus

HART

Wireless Communication Technology

Wireless LAN (Wi-Fi)

Cellular Technology

Zigbee

By Sector

Distribution

Transmission

By Industry

Steel

Oil & Gas

Utility

Renewable

Non-Renewable

Transportation

Mining

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Regional Outlook:

Region wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the global substation monitoring market in 2017. The substation monitoring system market in emerging economies, such as China, India, and South Korea, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR because of the rising need for reduction in transmission and distribution losses in these countries.

