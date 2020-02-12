Subsea Manifolds Market Is Rising To A Valuation Of Us$3.7 Bn By 2020

With advancements in technology, oil and gas operators are progressively utilizing subsea technologies for the development of offshore hydrocarbon reserves. Subsea technologies are designed, considering the harsh operating conditions in deepwater areas and can be customized depending on the soil properties. In the recent years, majority of the hydrocarbon discoveries made in offshore areas were located in deepwater. As a result, subsea technologies are turning to be more attractive than conventional topside production technologies.

Oil and gas exploration companies operating in offshore producing fields with heavy oils and low reservoir pressures prefer installing subsea technologies for attaining optimized production levels. Subsea manifold systems are key equipment, which are designed to direct the flow from subsea production wells into multiple production flowline headers. Subsea manifolds form an essential part of subsea production systems as they allow operators to adapt to changing operating conditions. Subsea manifolds are flexibly designed according to the requirements of offshore operating companies. They enable operators to connect future subsea wells/tie-back in an efficient manner and reduce the production loss when the equipment is not working properly. In several offshore basins, production companies can install dual header manifolds according to their requirements.

Currently, Europe is the most prominent market for the subsea manifolds industry. The North Sea, which is a predominantly shallow water region, accounts for a major share of the oil and natural gas production in Europe. In areas such as the North Sea and the Norwegian Continental Shelf, stringent environmental compliances are in place regarding the development of offshore reserves. In such cases, installation of subsea technologies would significantly reduce the risk involved in the offshore oil and gas production operations. The Middle East & Africa region also accounted for a significant share of the global subsea manifold industry in terms of installations in 2013. Large deployments of subsea production systems for the development of deepwater offshore hydrocarbon reserves in the West Coast of Africa has contributed significantly to the subsea manifolds installations.

Subsea manifold systems can be segmented into two major categories based on their application: production manifolds, and injection manifolds. The type and number of manifolds required for a subsea production system depends on the characteristics of the reservoir, and configuration of the subsea system. Rising investments in enhanced oil recovery techniques by exploration companies have resulted in a number of investments in the injection manifolds market. Production manifolds are used to transfer produced fluids from two or more subsea production wells into one or more flowlines, depending on the development concept of the subsea field.

Major companies such as Aker Solutions ASA and FMC Technologies Inc. are awarded supply contracts by offshore exploration companies for subsea manifolds. The subsea manifolds are designed and customized as per the requirements of the offshore operating company. With increasing demand for subsea technologies in Latin America, and Africa, major subsea manifold manufacturing companies are starting fabrication centers near these areas.