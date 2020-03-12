Subscriber data management Market 2018 by Revenue Analysis, Growth, Opportunities, Production and Forecast to 2023

Subscriber Data Management Market Overview

The Subscriber Data Management Market will USD 5 Bn by the year 2023. For reaching the figure, the market will exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% between 2018 and 2023. Subscriber data management solutions are witnessing a quick uptake among telecom operators. These solutions help in managing data collected from different repositories. Over the years, the telecom sector has witnessed a massive growth with revolutionary network technologies such as 3G and 4G-LTE taking over. Such transformations have bolstered internet penetration, escalating the number of subscribers exponentially. This, in turn, necessitates effective subscriber data management solutions.

The rising number of smartphone users coupled with rapid adoption of network function virtualization (NFV) and IP systems is driving the growth of the global subscriber data management market. Subscriber data management is a key area of focus as it allows telecom service providers to save on network operational expense.

Advances in heterogeneous networking (Het Net) and network function virtualization (NFV) are the prominent technology trend in the subscriber data management space. NFV holds high potentials as it can make network simpler, faster and scalable. Further, NFV can be easily integrated with new applications, storage system and servers.

The major challenge faced by developers is the complex architecture and data privacy concerns associated with subscriber data management solutions.

Subscriber Data Management Market Competitive Analysis

MRFR in its report on global subscriber data management market has discussed some of the top-notch market participants namely Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Oracle Corporation (US), Computaris International Ltd (UK), Openwave Mobility Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (US), Cisco Systems (US), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Procera Networks Inc. (US), Amdocs Inc. (US) and ZTE Corporation (China).

Industry News

Studio Media Group a startup based in the US has acquired Palm Coast Data (PCD), which is a consuer fufilment and marketing solution provider. PCD was formarly owened by AMREP Corporation.

Komprise Inc., a startup that specializes in data management soution recently raised $24 Mn in a funding round. With this the company has now sucessfully raised $42 Mn in capital.

Subscriber Data Management Market Segmental Analysis

MRFR’s report covers a detailed segmental analysis of the global subscriber data management market based on solution, network type, deployment model, organization size, application and region.

On the basis of solution, the market has been segmented into network congestion analysis, identity repository, user data repository and equipment identity register. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into fixed-line network and mobile network. On the basis of deployment model, the market has been segmented into on-premise and on-cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and small-medium. On the basis application, the market has been segmented into revenue assurance, home location register, proxy solution, and home subscriber server.

North America Leads the Pack

On the basis of region, the subscriber data management market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the rest of the world (RoW). North America leads the pack in terms of revenue. Early adoption and presence of a large number of solution providers are among the key factors driving subscriber data management market in the region. Additionally, higher investment in data management technology is providing an impetus to market in the region.

Asia Pacific is also anticipated to emerge as a lucrative proposition for market participants in the forthcoming years. It is projected that the APAC subscriber data management market will witness a relatively high CAGR than its peers. The number of subscribers continues to swell in APAC, as a result, the need for subscriber data management solutions grows further.

