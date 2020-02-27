Submersible Pumps Market Research Report by – Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., The Gorman-Rupp Company

Market Overview:

The global submersible pumps market is expected to rise from a 2017 valuation of USD 10,204.7 million to a 2023 valuation of USD 14,127.2 million at a CAGR of 5.57% over the forecast period (2018-2023). Submersible pumps are used in pumping fluids while being submerged in oil wells. They utilize a series of impellers that push the fluid progressively towards the top. Submersible pumps present a stark contrast to jet pumps, which pull the fluid out rather than pushing it. As a result, they are more efficient than jet pumps.

The growing demand for offshore exploration and subsea production activities in the oil and gas sector is likely to be a major driver for the global submersible pumps market over the forecast period. The falling levels of onshore oil and gas reservoirs have led to an increased interest in offshore exploration and production. The increasing profitability of offshore ventures has led to a steady rise in government as well as private funding for the sector, resulting in a growing demand for accessories such as submersible pumps. This is likely to be a major driver for the global submersible pumps market over the forecast period.

The advantages of submersible pumps over conventional jet pumps are likely to result in increasing adoption of the former over the coming years. The higher efficiency offered by submersible pumps makes a real difference in the mining and oil and gas sectors, where drawing out all the fluid from a cavity is a vital process. Submersible pumps are also highly reliable and require very little maintenance, which is a major benefit for all the end users. For wells that are 50 meters or more in depth, they also present the most economical option, making them highly popular in the oil and gas and mining sectors.

Industry Segmentation:

The global submersible pumps market is segmented by well type, operation, power rating, end-use industry, and region.

By well type, the global submersible pumps market is segmented into open well and bore well.

By operation, the market is segmented into single-stage and multi-stage.

By power rating, the global submersible pumps market is segmented into low power, medium power, and high power.

By end use, the global submersible pumps market is segmented into water and wastewater, agriculture and irrigation, construction, mining, oil and gas, and others.

By region, the global submersible pumps market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading players in the global submersible pumps market include Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan), Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), KSB Group (Germany), EBARA CORPORATION (Japan), Xylem (U.S.), Grundfos (Denmark), Flowserve Corporation (U.S.), The Gorman-Rupp Company (U.S.), Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), and The Weir Group PLC (U.K.).

