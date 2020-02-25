Submarine Power Cable Market: Significance of Marine Renewable Energy Sector Underpins Growth

With unprecedented offshore wind parks’ installation and interconnection of national electric grids, the popularity of high-performance submarine power cables has soared. Growing environment concern has led to soaring demand for submarine cables. For instance, power suppliers and governments are heavily relying upon renewable energy sources such as off-shore wind power. Moreover, oil and gas companies are replacing local generation on platforms with power feeding from the mainland. These actionable insights are according to the report titled, “Submarine Power Cable Market—Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2027,” which has been of late incorporated in Market Research Hub’s (MRH) ever-expanding repository. To put things in perspective, rising importance of the marine renewable energy sector and the global focus on environment happenings have signified submarine power cable.

There has been growing traction for polymeric insulated and paper insulated cables for submarine and underground applications for long submarine cables. Manufacturers are eying to use state-of-the-art production, quality and testing facilities. In order to ensure maximum availability of the cable link, pertinent manufacturers are vying for close tolerances, high accuracy and continuous, meticulous monitoring throughout the entire manufacturing process apropos production of reliable cables. A number of studies to assess the environmental impacts of cables and cable laying elucidate that the repercussions are minimal or insignificant and only temporary owing to cable laying. Some of the environmental concerns linked with power cables revolve around thermal temperatures rises and electromagnetic fields (EMF).

Submarine Power Cable Market: Report Content

The report provides a coherent analysis on the submarine power cable market with the assistance of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The report also focuses on the dynamics of the submarine power cable market, elucidating drivers, opportunities, restraints and trends. Further, the report delves into the segregation of the market to offer a holistic picture of submarine power cable.

The report includes preface and executive summary delineating submarine power cable market. The report also includes market overview section which sheds light on industry evolution, market revenue projections and value chain analysis. The overview section also delves into Porters’ Five Force analysis which robustly reveals the competitive scenario pertaining to submarine power cable market. The report also has a market outlook section which delineates reimbursement scenario on basis of region and focuses on technological advancements.

A comprehensive analysis of competitive scenario of the submarine power cable market is propelled by the inclusion of Porters’ Five Force Analysis. The Porters’ Five Force Analysis sheds light on the potential strategies employed by pertinent companies. The report is bolstered by company profile, SWOT analysis, annual revenue and strategic overview.

Submarine Power Cable Market: Research Methodology

Primary research and secondary research provide a dynamic analysis on submarine power cable market. On one hand, primary source includes telephonic interview, honest views of experts which can be relied upon, unbiased views from seasoned analyst and surveys. On the other hand, the secondary sources include SEC filing, Factiva, trade journals, resourceful database and authentic paid source. The report also is bolstered by analysis through absolute dollar opportunity analysis which showcase the development of the submarine power cable market.

