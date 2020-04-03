Submarine Launched Missile Market – Companies, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Overview:

The defense strategies of most countries rely significantly on their undersea warfare. With the emergence stealth attack submarines, the degree of undersea warfare has transformed. Also, the modernization and initiation of a number of submarine-launched missile programs add a new dimension to the submarine force. Therefore, undersea warfare is an important element of current and future military operational plans. China has started to deploy advanced nuclear attack and ballistic missile submarines throughout the world and is developing nuclear ballistic missiles in a bid to neutralize enemy units as well.

Request for Free Sample Pages:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4617

The submarine launched missile market is expected to grow over the CAGR of ~5.3% during the period 2017 to 2023.

The global submarine launched missile market has seen a potential growth over the past few years and it has been expected that the demand will grow similarly during the forecast period. A submarine-launched missile is a missile that can be launched from a submarine. Submarine-launched missiles are classified into two categories as ballistic missiles (SLBMs) and cruise missiles (SLCMs). While the SLBMs are launched vertically, the SLCMs are launched in a low-altitude trajectory. The submarines equipped with these missiles enhance the undersea operations and are capable of countering enemy attacks across the water.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global submarine launched missile market, tracking market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next 6 years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global submarine launched missile market by its type, and regions.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the submarine launched missile market include Airbus Defense and Space, Boeing Defense, Space and Security, BrahMos Aerospace Limited, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, BAE Systems, General Dynamics, MBDA and Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology.

Segmentation:

By Type

Submarine-launched cruise missile (SLCM)

Submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM)

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Access Full Summary of Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/submarine-launched-missile-market-4617

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]