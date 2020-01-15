Subject to Terms of Use. Construction Composites Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Construction Composites Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database
It refers to composite materials used in buildings.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Construction Composites in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Industrial is the fastest growing application segment in the construction composites market, in terms of value.
North America is the fastest-growing market for construction composites.
The worldwide market for Construction Composites is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies
Bedford Reinforced Plastics
Diversified Structural Composites
Exel Composites
Faigle Kunstsoffe Gmbh
Fibergrate Composite Structure
Fiberon
Fibrolux Gmbh
Hughes Brothers
Jiangsu Jiuding New Material
Nantong Rell Construction Material
Nantong Wuzhou Composite Material
Pultron Composites
Schoeck International
Sireg.
Strongwelloration
Tamko Building Products
Timbertech
UPM Biocomposites
Zhengzhou Yalong Pultrex Composite Materials
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Fiber Type
Resin Type
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Industrial
Commercial
Housing and Civil
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Construction Composites Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Fiber Type
1.2.2 Resin Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Industrial
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Housing and Civil
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Construction Composites Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Construction Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Bedford Reinforced Plastics
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Construction Composites Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Bedford Reinforced Plastics Construction Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Diversified Structural Composites
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Construction Composites Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Diversified Structural Composites Construction Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Exel Composites
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Construction Composites Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Exel Composites Construction Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Faigle Kunstsoffe Gmbh
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Construction Composites Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Faigle Kunstsoffe Gmbh Construction Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…….
