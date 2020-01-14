Styrene Monomer(SM) Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts 2025

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Styrene Monomer(SM) market for 2018-2023.
Styrene Monomer(SM), also known as ethenylbenzene, vinylbenzene and phenylethene, is an organic compound with the chemical formula C6H5CH=CH2. This derivative of benzene is a colorless oily liquid that evaporates easily and has a sweet smell, although high concentrations confer a less pleasant odor. Styrene Monomer(SM) is the precursor to polyStyrene Monomer(SM) and several copolymers.
Styrene Monomer(SM) is an important organic synthesis intermediate, which can be used for PS, ABS/SAN, UPR and SBR.
First, Styrene Monomer(SM) is an organic important synthesis intermediate, which can be used for PS, ABS/SAN, UPR and SBR. With the development of economy, Styrene Monomer(SM) has huge market potential in the future.
Second, ethylbenzene is the main raw material for the production of Styrene Monomer(SM). Most Styrene Monomer(SM) manufacturers obtain raw material by themselves and some companies need to buy from large refinery companies. With the development of Styrene Monomer(SM), raw materials’ manufacturers are also benefited from the Styrene Monomer(SM) industry in some extent.
Third, the manufacturers are concentrated in China, USA, Europe, Japan, Middle East, Korea and Taiwan. Sinopec is the largest manufacturer in the global, which production has reached 2002 MT in 2014.The Styrene Monomer(SM) industry develops fast in China, the average speed reaches 5.66% in 2014.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Styrene Monomer(SM) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Styrene Monomer(SM) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3450650-2018-2023-global-styrene-monomer-sm-consumption-market-report
Segmentation by product type:
Ethylbenzene dehydrogenation method
Ethylbenzene oxidation method
Segmentation by application:
PS
ABS/SAN
UPR
SBR
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Styrolution
Lyondell Basell
Total
FCFC
SADAF
Shell
Americas Styrenics
Trinseo
Jubail Chevron
Asahi Kasei
LG Chemical
Pars Petrochemical
ENI
Lotte Chemical
Idemitsu
NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN CHEMICAL
Westlake Chemical
Denka
Sinopec
CNPC
CSPC
Tianjin Dagu Chemical
Shuangliang Leasty Chemical
New Solar
Huajin Chemical
Donghao Chemical
Yuhuang Chemical
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Styrene Monomer(SM) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Styrene Monomer(SM) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Styrene Monomer(SM) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Styrene Monomer(SM) Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Styrene Monomer(SM) Consumption 2013-2023
2.1.2 Styrene Monomer(SM) Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Styrene Monomer(SM) Segment by Type
2.2.1 Ethylbenzene dehydrogenation method
2.2.2 Ethylbenzene oxidation method
2.3 Styrene Monomer(SM) Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Styrene Monomer(SM) Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Styrene Monomer(SM) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.3 Global Styrene Monomer(SM) Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Styrene Monomer(SM) Segment by Application
2.4.1 PS
2.4.2 ABS/SAN
2.4.3 UPR
2.4.4 SBR
2.5 Styrene Monomer(SM) Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Styrene Monomer(SM) Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Styrene Monomer(SM) Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.3 Global Styrene Monomer(SM) Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Styrene Monomer(SM) by Players
3.1 Global Styrene Monomer(SM) Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Styrene Monomer(SM) Sales by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Styrene Monomer(SM) Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Styrene Monomer(SM) Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Styrene Monomer(SM) Revenue by Players (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Global Styrene Monomer(SM) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.3 Global Styrene Monomer(SM) Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Styrene Monomer(SM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Styrene Monomer(SM) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Styrene Monomer(SM) Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…….
12.1 Styrolution
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Styrene Monomer(SM) Product Offered
12.1.3 Styrolution Styrene Monomer(SM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Styrolution News
12.2 Lyondell Basell
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Styrene Monomer(SM) Product Offered
12.2.3 Lyondell Basell Styrene Monomer(SM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Lyondell Basell News
12.3 Total
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Styrene Monomer(SM) Product Offered
12.3.3 Total Styrene Monomer(SM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Total News
12.4 FCFC
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Styrene Monomer(SM) Product Offered
12.4.3 FCFC Styrene Monomer(SM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 FCFC News
12.5 SADAF
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Styrene Monomer(SM) Product Offered
12.5.3 SADAF Styrene Monomer(SM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 SADAF News
12.6 Shell
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Styrene Monomer(SM) Product Offered
12.6.3 Shell Styrene Monomer(SM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Shell News
12.7 Americas Styrenics
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Styrene Monomer(SM) Product Offered
12.7.3 Americas Styrenics Styrene Monomer(SM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Americas Styrenics News
12.8 Trinseo
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Styrene Monomer(SM) Product Offered
12.8.3 Trinseo Styrene Monomer(SM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Trinseo News
12.9 Jubail Chevron
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Styrene Monomer(SM) Product Offered
12.9.3 Jubail Chevron Styrene Monomer(SM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Jubail Chevron News
12.10 Asahi Kasei
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Styrene Monomer(SM) Product Offered
12.10.3 Asahi Kasei Styrene Monomer(SM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Asahi Kasei News
12.11 LG Chemical
12.12 Pars Petrochemical
12.13 ENI
12.14 Lotte Chemical
12.15 Idemitsu
12.16 NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN CHEMICAL
12.17 Westlake Chemical
12.18 Denka
12.19 Sinopec
12.20 CNPC
12.21 CSPC
12.22 Tianjin Dagu Chemical
12.23 Shuangliang Leasty Chemical
12.24 New Solar
12.25 Huajin Chemical
12.26 Donghao Chemical
12.27 Yuhuang Chemical
……Continued
Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3450650-2018-2023-global-styrene-monomer-sm-consumption-market-report
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)