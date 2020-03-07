Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymers Market Growth to Continue in 2028 With Top Players as Acquos Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co., Ltd. Celanese Corporation Chemrez Technologies, Inc. DIC Corporation DowDuPont Inc.

Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymers Market: Introduction

Styrene acrylic emulsion polymers are water-based polymers produced by emulsion polymerization of styrene and various acrylate esters such as 2-ethylhexyl acrylate methyl, methacrylate, acrylic acid, and butyl acrylate. Styrene acrylic emulsion polymers are mainly used as construction chemicals and adhesives. They possess exceptional properties such as good durability, UV resistance and low VOCs emission rate owing to which they find application in end-use industries such as building & construction, paper & packaging, personal care & cosmetic and paints & coating. Styrene acrylic emulsion polymers are cost effective and are widely used as an opacifier in personal care and cosmetic products. Additionally, styrene acrylic emulsion polymers are versatile in nature.

Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymers Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

The growing awareness regarding the harmful effects of solvent-based emulsion is expected to be the prime factor driving the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, growth in the personal care & cosmetic industry coupled with growing use of styrene acrylic emulsion polymers as an opacifier in the personal care & cosmetics industry are also expected to boost the growth of the styrene acrylic emulsion polymers market in the coming years. Also, regulations pertaining to usage of eco-friendly polymers is expected to support the growth of the styrene acrylic emulsion polymers market over the forecast period. Furthermore, growth in end user industry both in developed and developing economics is estimated to propel the growth of styrene acrylic emulsion polymers market in the coming decade.

Restraints:

The prices of raw materials of styrene acrylic emulsion polymers are highly volatile. This is projected to act as a major factor hampering the growth of the styrene acrylic emulsion polymers market over the forecast period.

Trends:

The players operating in the global styrene acrylic emulsion polymers market are focused on strategic expansion to increase presence across the untapped markets. Moreover, the manufacturers are focused on launching new products to enhance product offering for styrene acrylic emulsion polymers.

Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymers Market: Segmentation

The global styrene acrylic emulsion polymers market can be segmented on the basis of application and end user.

On the basis of application, the global styrene acrylic emulsion polymers market can be segmented as:

Binders

Opacifier

Construction Chemical

Adhesives

On the basis of end user, the global styrene acrylic emulsion polymers market can be segmented as:

Building & Construction

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Paper & Packaging

Paints & Coatings

Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymers Market: Regional Outlook

Over the recent past, there has been a noteworthy growth in the demand for styrene acrylic emulsion polymers especially in Asia Pacific and Europe. Asia Pacific is projected to account substantial share in the global market owing to upsurge in the demand for bio-based and ecofriendly chemicals from various end-use industries. Additionally, China is expected to be a dominant market for styrene acrylic emulsion polymers over the forecast period. Asia Pacific followed by Europe is expected to dominate the global styrene acrylic emulsion polymers market and is projected to register steady growth over the forecast period. In North America, the players are focusing on expansion of production facility in order to cater the increasing demand for styrene acrylic emulsion polymers and to enhance their footprint in the global market. Furthermore, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are projected to register steady growth over the forecast period.

Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymers Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global styrene acrylic emulsion polymers market include: