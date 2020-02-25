Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Applications, Players, Sales and Revenue, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast to 2023

Competitive Landscape

The Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer Report analyses the degree of competition among the market players as well as industry growth and market scenario. The Global Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer Market is at a growing stage, which represents modest stats in terms of market volume. In recent years, Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer Market has witnessed average demand on account of rising use in cosmetics & personal care industry. Increasing cosmetic demand along with rising number of working professional across the globe has resulted in increased usage of personal care product which in turn has raised the demand for Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer. Nevertheless, the degree of competition among the key market players is still less owing to limited manufacturers. Globally market for Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer is classified and it is moving towards growth expansion by specifically approving partnership, expansion and joint-venture strategies and product launch strategies.

Key Players:

Celanese Corporation, Pexi Chem Private Limited., The Dow Chemical Company, H.B. Fuller, Acquos, Xyntra Chemicals B.V., The Lubrizol Corporation among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

September 2017- Celanese Corporation, a leading technology and specialty material company will increase its Styrene Acrylic Emulsion with effect from 1 October, 2017. The increase in price is due to continued cost escalation of major raw materials used to manufacture these product.

April 2017- Mallard Creek Polymers announced to participate in TAPPI and PaperCon 2017. In these event, the company will launch its new Acrylic Emulsion Polymer named as Tykote6160. With this product launch the company enhance its product portfolio for styrene emulsion polymer.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4108

December 2015- IQOXE, a petrochemical company acquired the production site, also including a technology license agreement for the manufacturing of acrylic and styrene acrylic copolymers dispersions, vinyl homo polymers and vinyl ester dispersions.

June 2015- The Lubrizol Corporation announced that the company will expand new acrylic emulsion capacity at its production site located in Antwerp, Belgium. With this expansion, the company will able to meet the demand of customers across the Europe which require unique, high performance technologies for differentiated resin performance.

Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer Market – Overview

Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer is predominantly used as adhesives and construction chemicals. The Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer Market is predicted to grow substantially and register a strong growth with a healthy CAGR during the predicted period. Some of the important drivers supporting the market growth are continuous growth in paper & packaging and cosmetics & personal care industry. Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer is used as binder and opacifier in construction and cosmetics industries. Growing awareness regarding the benefits associated with Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer along with continuous growth of paper & packaging industry is estimated to drive the demand in near future. Furthermore, growing per capita disposable income in developing countries combined with huge expenditure on cosmetics and personal care products is predicted to propel the market growth. Paints & coatings application segment emerged as the largest market share in 2016 and is estimated to retain its dominance over the assessment period due to increasing demand in various end use industries.

However, cosmetics & personal care segment is estimated to witness significant growth in near future on account of rising awareness in consumer along with increasing use of cosmetic products such as cream and lotion. Paint & coatings segment is followed by building & construction. Rising need for quality paints along with advanced technology is estimated to raise product demand over the estimated period. Furthermore, the Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer are non-combustible, which reduce its handling charges and fire insurance cost.

Geographically, Asia Pacific emerged as the leading market for Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer followed by Europe and North America in 2016. The Asia Pacific region provide huge growth potential for Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer and is predicted to register highest CAGR on account of strong presence of manufacturers, rising application segment, and improved economic condition. The market growth is predicted to surge in numerous countries of Asia Pacific such as India, Thailand, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Indonesia due to moderately stringent regulations and inexpensive labor and land. North American market is predicted to witness steady growth due to improving paint & coating sector. Europe is predicted to witness moderate growth owing to the tremendous growth of cosmetics & personal care industry. Moreover, Germany, Spain, and Italy are among the major contributor in the regional market growth due to presence of more number of companies.

View Full Press Release @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/styrene-acrylic-emulsion-polymer-market-4108

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]