Stucco Market will touch a valuation of nearly US$ 15,600 Mn | 2026

Stucco is a traditional Portland cement plaster and has been in use since long as a time-tested exterior finish. The main ingredients in the stucco plaster are Portland cement based materials along with sand. These materials are then mixed with water to form a paste or a plaster which is then applied to the exterior of buildings. It is the desirable properties of the Portland cement, which is the preferred modern building material used for the construction of highways, buildings and skyscrapers, which imparts durability and toughness to the stucco plaster.

Stucco plaster can be used on either flat or curved surfaces, inside or outside of any building. Stucco plaster is extremely popular since it imparts a great surface finish, has a relatively low cost and requires less amount of maintenance. The other desirable properties of stucco are that in its hardened state, such kind of plaster is hand, resistant to fire, strong and retains the color given to it. Another important property of stucco plaster is that since it is breathable or is able to transfer moisture, water that enters the plastered surface doesn’t become trapped. Due to it, the plaster becomes resistant to fungus and rot and can be used in all kinds of climate, wet, hot, dry or cold. It is because of such favorable factors that market for stucco is growing steadily all over the world, and especially in the North America region.

The Transparency Market Research report on the global stucco market forecasts that the global stucco market will touch a valuation of nearly US$ 15,600 Mn in 2026 and exhibit a moderate CAGR during the period of assessment.

North America Market Set to Dominate the Global Stucco Market in Terms of Revenue

The market in North America is set to dominate the global stucco market in terms of value and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the period of assessment. North America stucco market is the most attractive market, growing at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

Traditional Three-Coat Stucco Product Type Segment to Touch a Value of Nearly US$ 4,150 Mn in 2026

As per the assessment of Transparency Market Research, the traditional three-coat stucco product type segment is expected to reach a valuation of nearly 4,150 Mn by the end of 2026. This represents a sluggish CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2026. The traditional three-coat stucco product type segment was expected to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share of the product type category by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2026.

Insulated Siding Segment to Exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% During the Assessment Period

As per the forecast of Transparency Market Research, the insulated siding segment is slated to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 10,000 Mn in the year 2026. This represents a CAGR of 5.8% during the period of assessment form 2017 till the year 2026. The insulated siding segment is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2026. The insulated siding segment was expected to account for nearly two-third of the revenue share of the insulation type category by the year 2017.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles the companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global stucco market through 2026, which include Parex Inc., Merlex Stucco, LaHabra Stucco, BASF SE, CertainTeed Corporation, Arcat Inc., California Stucco Products Corporation, Integrated Stucco Inc., Omega Products and E. I. du Pont.