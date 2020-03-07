Struts Implants Market (2018-2028) | Olympus Corporation, Hyprevention, Zimmer Biomet and others.

Struts implants are medical implant intended to provide structural support and stability to implants. Strut implants are designed to provide an additional implant surface area. Struts implants are used for various applications such as osteoporotic and pathologic hip fracture, incus-stapes prostheses, and spinal implant and other. Strut implants or systems reinforce the proximal femur on the patient with high risk of hip fracture. Such as Y-Struct is the device (by Hyprevention) was developed to offer reinforcement solution for the prevention of fragility hip fracture in osteoporotic elderly. Strut implant represents a modular approach to incus and stapes replacement. Struts implants for incus and stapes replacement are designed to bridge the gap between the malleus and stapes prosthetics. For spinal implant systems, struts insert to provide additional implant surface area and enhance structural support.

Struts Implants Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growing the aging population, rising accident & trauma cases is the major driving factor of the struts implants market. Increasing annual cases of hip fracture with aging population and osteoporosis will lead to driving the global struts implants market. Worldwide more than 2 million hip fracture cases are reported every year. Osteoporosis is the major disorder which leads to bone problems. According to CDC, in the U.S. around 24.5% of women age 65 years and over are suffered from osteoporosis of femur neck or lumbar spine which boost the demand of the struts implants over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, increasing development of new implantable devices are another main factors expected to spur the growth of struts implants market.

Increasing orthopedic surgeries will lead to driving the struts implants market. Increasing development of application-specific strut implants and 3-D printed technology provide the huge growth opportunity for the struts implants market. Increasing number of replacement surgeries and prosthesis is provided the major growth opportunity for struts implants market. However high cost of implantation and surgeries, implant dislocation, toxicity issues, post-surgery infections with implants are the major factor expected to hamper the growth of the struts implants market. Stringent regulatory policies is a major factor expected to restrain the growth of the struts implants market. Delayed product approvals and initial capital investment restricting the entry of new players in the struts implants market.

Struts Implants Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, struts implants market can be segmented as:

Subperiosteal

Incus And Stapes Prosthesis

Dental

Hip Fracture

Spinal Fracture

On the basis of the end user, the struts implants market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dental Clinics

Struts Implants Market: Overview

Struts implants market is expected to gain high traction over the forecast period due to increasing number of surgeries associated with chronic disease and injuries. Struts implants are used with various implants to provide structural support. Hospital segment is expected to gain the highest market share in the struts implants market due to the increasing number of hospitals. Ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to anticipate highest CAGR in struts implants market over the forecast period.

Struts Implants Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, struts implants market has been divided into eight regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan (APECJ), China, Japan, Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America is the most dominating market for struts implants market due to the rise in per capita expenditure on healthcare and technological advancement. Western European countries like Germany, France, and the UK is another fastest growing region in struts implants market due to increasing adoption of advanced surgeries and implants for replacement, prosthesis and fracture correction. Another factor such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and injuries, lifestyle changes, rising obesity, and the smoking rate will boost the demand for struts implants in developing countries. The Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan struts implants market is expected to gain the highest growth rate over the forecast period with improving healthcare facilities. Increasing awareness about the benefits of minimally invasive surgeries in countries such as India and China will drive the growth of struts implants market. Rising number of old age population in Japan will increase the demand for struts implants.

Struts Implants Market: Key Market Participants

Example of some market players participants in global struts implants market identify across the value chain are Olympus Corporation, Hyprevention, Zimmer Biomet and others.