Structured Cabling Market to Reach $10.68 Billion by 2023 by P&S Intelligence

Global structured cabling market is expected to reach $10.68 billion by 2023. The rising number of data centers and the ever-increasing demand for technologies such as Wi-Fi, cloud computing, and IoT are pushing the need for standardized cabling solutions, such as structured cabling. Besides, the increasing need to cut down operational costs is fueling the demand for power-efficient cabling solutions.

the structured cabling market is categorized into copper cable, fiber cable, copper components, and fiber components. Of these, copper cable was the largest revenue contributor to the market in 2017. Copper cables commonly used in structured cabling include unshielded twisted pair (UTP), shielded twisted pair (STP), and foil-screened twisted pair (FTP). During the forecast period, the market for fiber cable and components is expected to grow at a faster pace, as compared to that for their copper counterparts. Growing demand for increased bandwidth, low attenuation, high security, and reliable networks is expected to drive the demand for fiber cable and components for structured cabling systems in the coming years.

Structured cabling makes cabling management simple, as its administration and operation require fewer technical personnel. In the current scenario, when every growing organization wants a hassle-free IT infrastructure, the demand for structured cabling is on the rise. It saves cost as well as time of business organizations, such as data centers. Besides, it is a more organized and standardized approach, as compared to patch cords.

Developing countries of Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Africa are creating ample growth opportunities for the players in the structured cabling market. The increasing number of data centers and the growing demand for high-speed internet networks have been spurring the market growth in these regions. Hence, countries such as China, India, and Brazil are expected to play a pivotal role in the growth of the global structured cabling market in the coming years.

The competition in the structured cabling market is moderate, with the presence of a moderate number of players. With the evolution of next-generation technologies, such as IoT, market players are focusing on offering innovative products to cater to the demands of global customers.

