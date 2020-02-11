Structure Tester Market Analysis, Market Status, Competition & Companies, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast by 2028

Structure Tester Market: Overview

The increasing demand from aerospace and construction sector is fuelling the demand for Structure tester and significantly driving the global Structure tester market. The Structure tester is used to measure fatigue strength or static strength of a structure by applying measured load. The Structure tester can be done for the contractual requirement, failure, validate finite element model predictions, and others. Structure tester is used for predicting the product structure durability, verify and validate the product, and others. Structure tester has application in various industries such as aerospace, energy, automotive, construction, and others. In the construction sector, the Structure tester is used for testing mechanical validation of enclosures, building system, waste channels, Structure bearings, grates, waste channels, and others. It is also mandated to get EOTA approvals for Structure testing of reactive bridge components. These bodies and approvals are creating a huge demand for Structure tester in the construction sector. The booming automotive sector is also creating a significant demand for Structure tester during the forecast period. In automotive, Structure tester are used for testing rail structure, vehicle substructures, and others. In the energy sector, Structure testers are used for testing large scale infrastructure by applying loads at various points of structure. The ISO 9100 standard is a key factor in creating a huge demand for Structure tester in the aerospace sector. For aerospace, the Structure tester performs various tests such as metallic material test, non-metallic material test, non-destructive test, and others.

The various tests performed by the Structure tester are the flight test support, static & fatigue, helicopter parts, hydraulic, catapult & arresting gear, coupon & component, and others. The Structure tester is equipped with software and programmed in such a way that it determines the actual real-world loading scenario on the system. The Structure tester use strain gages, data recording equipment, load calibration, history of recorded data for analysis and others for analytical prediction. With the increasing regulation and continuous technological advancements in the Structure tester, the market for the Structure tester is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period.

Structure Tester Market: Dynamics

The booming construction sector across the globe is fuelling the demand for Structure tester and are significantly contributing to the growth of the global Structure tester market. The stringent regulations and standards such as NASM, ASTM, CEN, ISO, and DIN are key factors driving the global Structure tester market during the forecast period. Other factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing infrastructure projects, the growing number of aircraft and automotive, and others are expected to drive the Structure tester market during the forecast period. The software failure and frequent updates in software are hampering the growth of the global Structure tester market during the forecast period. However, vendors are continuously focused on the development of advanced Structure tester with upgraded technologies to overcome the above challenge.

Structure Tester Market: Segmentation

Structure tester market segmentation based on Industry:

Structure tester market can be segmented as-

Energy

Aerospace

Automotive

Civil engineering and Construction

Others

Structure tester market segmentation based on Component:

Structure tester market can be segmented as-

System

Accessories

Structure tester market segmentation based on Test:

Structure tester market can be segmented as-

Static & Fatigue

Flight Test Support

Hydraulic

Coupon & Component

Helicopter Parts

Others

Structure Tester Market: Key Players

Some of the key players for Structure tester market are UEC-Aviadvigate, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Controls S.p.A., OLSON INSTRUMENTS Inc., Humboldt Mfg. Co., Aimil Ltd., Applus, and others.

Structure Tester Market: Regional Overview

Western Europe and North America are expected to have the prominent market share of global Structure tester market during the forecast period. The presence of a large number of manufacturers for aircraft and automotive is creating a huge demand for Structure tester in the U.S. and Germany. The Structure tester market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is growing at significant year-on-year growth rate due to the increasing construction activities in developing countries such as China and India.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.