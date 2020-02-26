Structural Adhesives Market: Significant use of Urethane in Automotive Industry Buttresses Growth

Structural adhesives technology has changed the landscape of joints bonding various materials—the joints not only propel the strength and stiffness but also lessens weight—which are significant for vehicles and airplanes. Many industries have witnessed stiff competition between adhesives and mechanical fastening systems such as rivets, welding, nuts and bolts and soldering. In the past decade, the structural adhesives have showcased immense potentiality to transform complex structure into solid, monolithic units with the assistance of different materials. These introductory insights are in accordance with the report titled, “Structural Adhesives Market—Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026,” which has been of late added to Market Research Hub’s (MRH) ever-growing repository. According to the report, urethane adhesives are expected to reign the market. Automotive industry is the largest adopter of urethane as the latter has been effective in structural bonding and sealing of automotive windshields. Additionally, it has been efficacious in large area panel bonding of composites and metals.

Bonding of Plastics and Aluminum

There has been drastic surge in the use of plastics and composites to replace metals in component design. Given plastics do not often lend themselves to conventional methods of fastening, there have been growing demand for structural adhesive bonding of these materials. Though mass production of automobiles with aluminum and plastics replacing steel in body structures is still few years away, components such as fenders, doors, hoods and trunk lids are being manufactured out of materials such as aluminum and thermoset polyurethane.

However, there are some underlying issues emanating from the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOC) during the use of structural adhesives. Stakeholders have paid heed to the magnitude of the repercussions of VOCs and subsequently have framed rigorous regulations and guidelines curbing the amount of VOCs emitted with respect to the structural adhesives.

Structural Adhesives Market: Report Content

The report provides a coherent analysis on the structural adhesives market with the assistance of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The report also focuses on the dynamics of the structural adhesives market, elucidating drivers, opportunities, restraints and trends. Further, the report delves into the segregation of the market to offer a holistic picture of structural adhesives.

The report includes preface and executive summary delineating structural adhesives market. The report also includes market overview section which sheds light on industry evolution, market revenue projections and value chain analysis. The overview section also delves into Porters’ Five Force analysis which robustly reveals the competitive scenario pertaining to structural adhesives market. The report also has a market outlook section which delineates reimbursement scenario on basis of region and focuses on technological advancements.

A comprehensive analysis of competitive scenario of the structural adhesives market is propelled by the inclusion of Porters’ Five Force Analysis. The Porters’ Five Force Analysis sheds light on the potential strategies employed by pertinent companies. The report is bolstered by company profile, SWOT analysis, annual revenue and strategic overview.

Structural Adhesives Market: Research Methodology

Primary research and secondary research provide a dynamic analysis on structural adhesives market. On one hand, primary source includes telephonic interview, honest views of experts which can be relied upon, unbiased views from seasoned analyst and surveys. On the other hand, the secondary sources include SEC filing, Factiva, trade journals, resourceful database and authentic paid source. The report also is bolstered by analysis through absolute dollar opportunity analysis which showcase the development of the structural adhesives market.

