Structural Adhesives Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global structural adhesives market to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% during the period 2017-2021.

Posted via Industry Today. Follow us on Twitter @IndustryToday

Global Structural Adhesives Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Structural Adhesives Market 2017-2021” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 91 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Structural adhesives are adhesives used for bonding load-bearing joints. These are used to bond wood, plastic, composites, metals, and other materials. They are available in different forms, including low viscosity liquid, and non-sag pastes. These adhesives can be one- and two-component (or part) formulations. These adhesives have both short and long lifespan and are available in varied sizes and shapes of packaging. These adhesives are comparatively stronger and are used in temperatures much lower than their glass transition temperature.

The analysts forecast the global structural adhesives market to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global structural adhesives market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the volume of structural adhesives consumed in construction, transportation, aviation, furniture, wind energy, and others end-user industries.

Request free sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1408376-global-structural-adhesives-market-2017-2021

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Structural Adhesives Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• 3M

• Arkema

• Ashland

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Henkel

• Sika

Other prominent vendors

• ALTANA

• Bohle Group

• Dow Corning

• Dymax

• Evonik

• H.B. Fuller

• Hubei Huitian New Materials

• ITW PLEXUS

• LORD

• L&L Products

• MASTERBOND

• Panacol

• Parson Adhesives

• Permabond

• Scott Bader

• ThreeBond Holdings

Market driver

• Increase in urbanization and infrastructure investment

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Fluctuating raw material prices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Rise in demand for structural adhesives from wind energy sector

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1408376-global-structural-adhesives-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive Summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Product overview

PART 05: Market landscape

• Global structural adhesives market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

• Global structural adhesives market by type

• Global urethane structural adhesives market

• Global epoxy structural adhesives market

• Global acrylic structural adhesives market

• Global cyanoacrylate structural adhesives market

• Global market for other structural adhesives

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Global structural adhesives market by application

• Global structural adhesives market for construction

• Global structural adhesives market for transportation

• Global structural adhesives market for aviation

• Global structural adhesives market for furniture

• Global structural adhesives market for wind energy

• Global structural adhesives market for other industries

PART 08: Geographic segmentation

• Global structural adhesives market by geography

• Structural adhesives market in APAC

• Structural adhesives market in EMEA

• Structural adhesives market in Americas

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Rise in demand for structural adhesives from wind energy sector

• Emerging technologies presenting growth opportunities

• Economic growth in APAC

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• 3M

• Arkema

• Ashland

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Henkel

• Sika

• Other prominent vendors

……..CONTINUED