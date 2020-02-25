Structural Adhesive Market Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2018 to 2027

Structural adhesive is used to produce a load-bearing joint. It is often used for engineering and industrial applications to bond the product that may undergo vibration, shock, or chemical exposure. Some of the common examples of structural adhesives are cyanoacrylates, epoxies, and various acrylic and urethanes adhesives. Structural adhesive is formulated from thermosetting resins that need chemical crosslinking with hardener, by heat or catalyst.

Structural adhesives are also widely used in the automotive sector providing better adhesion between plastic and steel. It is also largely used in window glass attachment, doors, clutch plates, brakes, etc. There has been a rise in the use of structural adhesive than conventional fastening techniques.

Growing Investment in Infrastructure Development: A Key Driver for Structural Adhesive Demand

Growth in infrastructure and increasing government spending in construction and commercial buildings is expected to drive the demand for structural adhesive in the construction sector. Moreover, changing trends in furniture designs are likely to boost the demand further.

In recent years, the use of advanced adhesive technologies has become prominent in the construction sector. Development of processes and technologies for easy heal, recycle, and self-heal of the bonded structure is also gaining traction across the globe with a rise in modern infrastructure.

The demand for polyurethane adhesive is growing owing to the increasing demand for bonding of sheet molding compounds, plastics, and cryogenic application. Meanwhile, the growth in marine and transportation industry is driving the demand for methacrylate adhesives. The structural adhesives sales in the transportation industry is likely to increase owing to its ability to reduce weight, enhance composites structural integrity and increase fuel efficiency.

Stringent environmental regulation by governments are likely to hamper the growth of structural adhesives. There has been a rise in standards related to the VOC emission and solvent-based formulations. Owing to the harmful effects of VOC, countries including Canada, the US, and European Union have imposed strict regulations on VOC emissions.

Regulations on the solvent-based adhesives including VOC are driving the demand for water-based structural adhesives. This has also led to the increase in the development of new structural adhesives using eco-friendly formulations.

Asia Pacific Key to Structural Adhesive Market Growth

Asia Pacific and Japan are likely to continue dominance in the structural adhesive market. The demand for structural adhesive is growing in India and China owing to the significant rise in the infrastructure and construction sector. India is likely to spend billions on development of infrastructure. Meanwhile, countries across the globe are showing significant interest in investing in India, with a special focus on renewable energy, real estate, textile and automotive sector.

The major demand for structural adhesive in Asia Pacific is likely to come from automotive, infrastructure, marine, and truck and bus application. North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth in the structural adhesive market. Increasing use of lightweight and small components in various sectors in the US is driving the demand for structural adhesives in the country.

Structural Adhesive Market – Competitive Landscape

With stringent government regulations on coatings and adhesives, manufacturers in the structural adhesive market are focusing on developing new eco-friendly structural adhesives. Moreover, the latest trend towards lightweight design and high productivity is increasing the use of structural adhesives providing an opportunity for product innovation.

The manufacturers are focusing on new product development. For instance, Arkema has introduced new UV-curable resins. The new resins offer various benefits including flexibility, durability, and impact resistance.

Some of the leading players in the structural adhesive market are

Henkel AG

3M

Hubei Huitian Adhesive Enterprise Co.

Scott Bader

SIKA AG

Lord Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Ashland

ITW

The structural adhesive market research report provides analysis and key insights on the market along with the facts. Historical data and forecast on the structural adhesive market are also included in the report. The study includes details on important factors influencing growth in the structural adhesive market. Unique research methodology is used including both primary and secondary research on the structural adhesive market.

