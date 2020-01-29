Stromal Vascular Fraction Market to be valued at US$ 101 Mn by 2025

The global stromal vascular fraction market has been projected to witness moderate growth over an eight-year forecast period, as explained by a recent research report on the global market for stromal vascular fraction. According to the report, the market will possibly reach US$ 102 Mn by the end of 2025, up from US$ 73 Mn valuated in the year 2017. The global market CAGR estimated for the assessment period 2017-2025 is 4.2%. The market for stromal vascular fraction is currently in its nascent stage, and awaits the establishment of the safety and efficacy of SVF devices.

Global SVF Market Dynamics: Quick Overview

Being a controversial segment of the regenerative medicine, the stromal vascular fraction market will continue to face strong debates among lawmakers, regulators, and clinical practitioners. This has been a key factor associated with the uncertainty of safety, quality, and efficacy of the data that eventually hampers adoption rate of SVF therapies and devices used during the process of stromal vascular fraction therapy. As per the report indicates, the market is currently witnessing widening adoption of the PoC (point-of-care) devices, attributed to a relatively higher convenience level associated with their use.

A rapid shift towards value-based model of healthcare delivery and considerably growing healthcare expenditure worldwide will remain the significant drivers to market growth. A few recent trends have been observed to fuel market growth, including successful development of PoC devices, inclination towards higher convenience and cost-efficiency over traditional fat-grafting therapies, clinical success of innovative adipose –derived SVF therapies, and an overall better therapeutic outcome. Moreover, the market is expected to benefit from a massive pipeline of a wide range of SVF-derived cell therapies.

Soft Tissue Remains Top Application, Cosmetic Applications Poised to Exhibit Rapid Surge

Soft tissue currently holds a share of around 43% in terms of value

Cosmetic applications are evidently rising and are estimated to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period at a CAGR near 5%

Orthopedic segment will continue to cover over 14% share of the total revenues by 2025 end

By the application of stromal vascular fraction therapies, the market is anticipated to witness continued dominance of soft-tissue segment. Soft tissue applications include post-mastectomy breast reconstruction, cosmetic breast augmentation, sports injuries, burn and trauma injuries, scleroderma, and DFU (diabetic foot ulcer). Among these, breast reconstruction and DFU seem to account for major revenue shares in the market over 2017-2025.

Cosmetic applications are identified to represent a rapidly expanding segment, as the industry has been witnessing rapidly surging demand for aesthetic and reconstructive therapies since the past decade, such as facial restructuring, deformity correction, facial scar and, facial atrophy, lipoatrophy, aging, wrinkles, wounded warrior/limb shortening/amputation, facial fat grafting, cosmetic surgery, and alopecia. Orthopedic applications are also slated to increase between 2017 and 2025, as per the report forecasts.

North America and Asia Pacific Secure Key Positions, South Korea Emerges as a Key Competitor Region

Among the key regional markets for stromal vascular fraction therapies, North America will reportedly continue to capture a dominant share in terms of value. However, Asia Pacific and Europe are also estimated to be the key markets throughout the forecast period. According to the report, APAC is projected to witness a CAGR value higher than North America and Europe, whereas the South Korean market for SVF therapies is slated to experience the fastest growth during the assessment period, resulting in the fastest CAGR value in the global stromal vascular fraction market.