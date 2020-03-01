String Inverter Market Development Status, Regional Trends, Future Plans and Industry Expansion Strategies 2022

Market Insights

The global demand for solar inverters has been rising robustly at a CAGR of 15.65% from 2017 to 2023. The market is also poised to achieve and exceed valuation of USD 24,507.3 million by 2023 as the demands for the solar inverter is grossing owing to increasing environmental concerns and making it an essential fact of the market. The importance of solar is profoundly portrayed mainly to reduce harmful emissions and to increase the cost of fossil fuels. Due to these reasons, solar power is a more economical energy source in the present day.

Key Players:

The major players operating in the market of global solar inverter are ABB Ltd (Switzerland), SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany), Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada), SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (Israel), SunPower Corporation (U.S.), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Solectria Renewables, LLC (U.S.), Sineng Electric Co., Ltd. (China), Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd (India), and Power electronics (Spain).

Global Solar Inverters Market Drivers & Trends

While the prices of solar inverters have also declined in recent years, solar inverters have become more affordable to the universal population. Such a scenario has resulted in a steady growth in the installation of solar electric systems across both developed and developing regions globally.

Solar power systems are currently manufactured in various forms such as off-grid solar power system, grid inter-tied solar power system with battery backup, and grid inter-tied solar power system without battery backup. According to such requirements, the consumers can easily choose from these varieties and install the system in their houses or office buildings. Having such diverse types and uses, this factor is also triggering the market of the solar inverter to upsurge significantly with magnifying new opportunities to confront in the future timeframe.

Besides, the factors such as increasing electricity prices, rising investment in smart cities, and increasing awareness have further led to the expansion of the solar inverter market in the countries over the world. Hence, to meet the growing energy demand, the developing regions are witnessing rapid growth in solar installations. Even residential consumers are significantly adapting to solar power systems owing to rising electricity prices. Also, surging solar rooftop and off-grid systems are further propelling the demand for solar inverters in the country.

Global Solar Inverters Market Segmentation

The global solar inverter market has veteran a potential growth over the past few years, and it has also been analyzed that the market will nurture at the same pace during the forecast period. On this event, the market has been segmented on the basis of type, system, end-user & region.

By the mode of type, this market segment comprises of central, string & micro.

By the mode of system type, this market segment comprises of on-grid and off-grid.

By the mode of end-user, the market is segmented into residential, industrial & commercial and utilities.

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is presenting as the most significant power producer globally and is also the largest market for renewable energy generation across the globe. In the Asia Pacific, the solar inverter market is emerging in countries such as China, India, and Japan, and is poised to grow at a high rate in the forecast period. Also, the perpetual growth in the industrial & commercial and utility sector, requirement of a high amount of electricity, a government initiative for utilization of renewable energy are some of the reveling factors for the market towards tremendous growth.

With that, government initiatives for utilization of renewable energy activities are also pushing the market towards growth. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 47.6% in 2016. Whereas, Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.14% during the forecast period.

