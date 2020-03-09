Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2028

The global stretchable and conformal electronics market has changed completely in the past couple of years. Factors, such as the increasing purchasing power of consumers, shorter product life cycle, and the growing usage of electronic gadgets in daily life, are positively supporting the growth of the global stretchable and conformal electronics market. Furthermore, devices such as smart wearables, consumer electronics, and connected devices, have witnessed high growth in the past couple of years. This trend is projected to boost the global stretchable and conformal electronics market in the coming years.

Furthermore, rapidly changing electronic technologies and related terminologies, such as flexible and stretchable printed circuit boards in-mold electronics, wearable technologies, electronic textiles, stretchable transparent conductive films, stretchable sensors and structural electronics, are completely changing the user experience with smart devices. These devices and technologies are gaining traction among various industry verticals such as healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals. These industry verticals are replacing their tradition business processes with digital business processes. These factors are also expected to drive the global sales of stretchable and conformal electronics in the near future.

Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

The growing adoption of connected devices in various developed and developing nations is one of the prominent factors driving the global stretchable and conformal electronics market. Factors such as the increasing disposable income and the rising purchasing power of consumers in developing nations are projected to have a direct impact on the global stretchable and conformal electronics market. Furthermore, the rapid adoption of tablets, phablets, smartphones, smart glasses, and smart watches is also expected to drive the global stretchable and conformal electronics market during the forecast period.

Challenges

Over the past three to four years, a slowdown in technological innovations has resulted in the manufacturers of stretchable and conformal electronics offering stretchable and conformal electronics with more-or-less the same standard features. This has resulted in consumers postponing their decision to purchase new stretchable and conformal electronics and settling for the devices that they already have, or until newer upgraded models are launched. In parallel, lack of investments on research and development in Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) and financial uncertainties across the world are some of the major challenges for the growth of the stretchable and conformal electronics market.

Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Market: Segmentation

The stretchable and conformal electronics market has been classified based on the basis of end user.

Segmentation on of the stretchable and conformal electronics market on the basis of component:

Stretchable Circuits

Stretchable Conductors

Electroactive Polymers

Stretchable Batteries

Photovoltaic

Others

Segmentation of the stretchable and conformal electronics market on the basis of applications:

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defence

Textiles

Others

Key Players of the stretchable and conformal electronics market

Some of the prominent players in the global stretchable and conformal electronics market are: Eurecat, adidas, Footfalls and Heartbeats, Forster Rohner, Fujikura Kasei, Henkel, Hexoskin, Infinite Corridor, Aiq Smart, Bebop, Cityzen and Directa Plus and DuPont.

Regional Overview of the Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Market

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global stretchable and conformal electronics market. Ongoing technological advancements in the semiconductor and electronics industry is one of the major factors driving the stretchable and conformal electronics market in North America. In addition, the presence of various providers of stretchable and conformal electronics components in the U.S. is also contributing to the growth of the stretchable and conformal electronics market in North America.

The digital transformation of various industry verticals is also expected to support the growth of the stretchable and conformal electronics market in various Asian countries. India and China are projected to become key sources of the demand for stretchable and conformal electronics components.

Advancements in the automotive industry in European countries is expected create new sales opportunities for the providers of stretchable and conformal electronics components. Due to the presence of various global automakers in Europe, automotive companies will be a target area for the manufacturers of global stretchable and conformal electronics components.