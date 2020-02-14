Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Analysis by Production, Consumption and Competitive Analysis Till 2025

The Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends, and market structure. The inductive Stretch Blow Molding Machine market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the inductive Stretch Blow Molding Machine market based on type and industry across different regions globally.

Scope of Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market :

The stretch blow molding process is usually used for producing PET bottles for juices, water, soda, and several other products. This process of has been around since the 1970’s. There are two main types of stretch blow molding: single-stage stretch blow molding, and two-stage stretch blow molding. Leading companies from European and Japanese regions hold dominant place in the high-end market. Sidel owns the largest revenue market share, which was 25.87% in 2016.

Stretch blow molding machine can be divided into two types, automatic type as well as the semi-automatic type. The difference between the two types lies in the treatment of reheated preforms. The former delivers the preforms to the moulds via machines while the latter one needs workers. Actually, in order to improve the production efficiency, the semi-automatic type’s market share is shrinking. In 2016, the semi-automatic type accounted for 63.58% market share globally.

China is the largest production base of stretch blow molding machine, whose output was 6516 units in 2016. Although China is becoming the key production base of stretch blow molding machine, considering the vast demand of the equipment as well as the lower production cost, the country is still facing the dilemma of poor quality.

The worldwide market for Stretch Blow Molding Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 2250 million US$ in 2024, from 2090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Stretch Blow Molding Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Top Key Competitors covered, with production, price, revenue (value): SIDEL, Krones, KHS, Sipa, AOKI, Urola, SMF, Nissei ASB Machine, Chumpower, ZQ Machinery, Guangzhou Tech-Long Packaging Machinery, Leshan, CHIA MING MACHINERY, Powerjet, Eceng Machine, Parker

Based on end users/applications, Stretch Blow Molding Machine market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into: Food & Beverage Industry, Personal Care Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Others

Based on Product Type, Stretch Blow Molding Machine market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers: Automatic Type, Semi-automatic Type

Some of the Important topics in Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Research Report:

Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, Key Raw Materials, Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials, Key Suppliers of Raw Materials, Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Materials, Labor Cost, Manufacturing Expenses, Manufacturing Process Analysis of Stretch Blow Molding Machine market. Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers: Stretch Blow Molding Machine Industrial Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing, Raw Materials Sources of Stretch Blow Molding Machine market Major Manufacturers in 2019, Downstream Buyers. Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders: Marketing Channel, Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing, Marketing Channel Development Trend, Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Positioning, Pricing Strategy, Brand Strategy, Target Client, Distributors/Traders List. Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Effect Factors Analysis: Technology Progress/Risk, Substitutes Threat, Technology Progress in Related Industry, Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change, Economic/Political Environmental Change.

