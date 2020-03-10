STRESS TESTING MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Stress testing comprises non-functional software testing solutions and services subscribed by enterprises and application developers to test various aspects such as the reliability and robustness of software or applications.

• Stress testing is a subset of performance testing solutions that is basically a multi-dimensional approach to testing the feasibility of software products and applications under an environment of extreme workload. Performance testing tools, such as HPE LoadRunner, are implemented to test the real-time implementation of the software application under maximum workload.

The analysts forecast the global stress testing market to grow at a CAGR of 11.87% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global stress testing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the cloud computing and consulting services for stress testing.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Stress Testing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Accenture

• Capgemini

• IBM

• Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

• Wipro

Other prominent vendors

• CA Technologies

• Borland (Micro Focus)

• Cognizant

• CSC

• Cigniti Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Infosys

• Oracle

• Performance Lab

• RadView Software

• SOASTA

• Progress Software (Telerik)

Market driver

• Growth of agile testing and test automation services

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Network and data isolation issues

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Advent of cloud-based testing

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Application testing

• Product testing

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Increased adoption of crowdsourced testing

• Advent of cloud-based testing

• Emergence of software testing labs

• Rise of DevOps

• Upsurge of IDE

PART 11: Five forces analysis

• Five forces analysis

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

PART 13: Key vendor profiles

• Accenture

• Capgemini

• IBM

• Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

• Wipro

• Other prominent vendors

..…..Continued

