Streaming Analytics Market 2019 Global Industry Applications, Sales revenue, Development, Competitive Research and Regional Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

With rapid industrialization and increasing volume of organizational data, the adoption of streaming analytics has increased. Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently published a report stating that the global streaming analytics market is marked to expand at a remarkable CAGR of 33% during the forecast period of 2017-2023 and reach the valuation of USD 16 Bn by the end of 2023.

Streaming analytics is a technology that enables an organization to set up real-time analytics for computation purposes. The streaming analytics technology has a major advantage of its scalability, easy handling of high throughput. The data is streamed through applications such as social media, different types of sensors, and other open source data platforms. The streaming analytics is considered reliable as it helps in reducing the loss of data, with its in-built capabilities of recovery. Streaming analytics can also be deployed on the cloud, due to its pricing. The pricing on the cloud is based on per usage, and thereby proves to be a feasible solution for many of the enterprises.

One of the major factor driving the market growth is the rising adoption of advanced analytics tools by small and medium enterprises. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show an increased growth rate due to heavy investments to improve efficiency and productivity, and adoption of BI analytics and in different industrial verticals.

Major Key Players

Apache Software Foundation (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Datatorrent (U.S.),

SAP SE (Germany),

Oracle Corporation (U.S.),

Informatica Corporation (U.S.),

Software Ag (Germany),

Tibco Software (U.S.),

Impetus Technologies (U.S.),

SQLstream (U.S.)

According to MRFR, The streaming analytics market is expected to grow at approximately USD 16 Billion by 2023, at 33% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising demand for real-time data analytics and enhanced customer engagement is inducing high demand for data analytics solution, resulting in the significant expansion of the global streaming analytics market. The widespread application of streaming analytics in algorithmic trading, supply chain optimization, intelligence and surveillance, real-time patient monitoring system and others are aiding the growth of the global streaming analytics market. However, concerns regarding data security and privacy and low return on investment are some of the factors that are restraining the growth of the global streaming analytics market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global streaming analytics market has been segmented on the basis of component, application, deployment, organization size and vertical. Based on component, the streaming analytics market has been segmented into software and services. The services segment in sub-segmented into professional services and managed services. Based on application, the streaming analytics market has been segmented into fraud detection, sales and marketing management, predictive asset management, risk management, network management and optimization, location intelligence, operations management and others. Based on deployment, the streaming analytics market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise. Based on organization size, the streaming analytics market has been segmented into government and defense, BSFI, IT and telecommunication, healthcare, retail, education, energy and utilities and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global streaming analytics market has been segmented into four major regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and high demand for improving information governance in various organizations are driving the streaming analytics market in the North America region. The streaming analytics market in the Asia Pacific region is majorly driven by increasing investment into research and development of upgraded streaming analytics technology and increasing adoption of this service in various industry verticals in this region. The Asia Pacific region is also considered to be growing at comparatively faster growth rate in the global streaming analytics market during the forecast period. The Europe region is projecting rapid growth in the global streaming analytics market owing to the high adoption rate of this service in various industrial sectors in this region.

