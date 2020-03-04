Straws Market to Remain Lucrative During 2018-2028

Straws Market: An Overview

Foodservice disposables have evolved over the past couple of decades to embrace a wide range of products such as cups, plates, trays, bowls, etc. A straw is a thin hollow tube used for sucking drinks from containers such as glass jar, bottle, can, etc. Straws are widely used among consumers to drink beverages, juices, milkshakes, etc. The global straws market caters to the gigantic foodservice industry consisting of foodservice outlets such as quick service restaurants, hotels, cafes, etc. serving millions of consumers around the world. Key manufacturers operating in the global straws market are inclining towards innovate product offerings that are sustainable and have a less impact on the environment. Variety in product material type helps the foodservice disposable manufacturers to offer viable solutions. The stringent laws passed on the usage of synthesized materials and management of waste generated are subsiding the manufacturing extent of straws.

Straws Market: Dynamics

The global straws market is beholding a developing trend towards sustainable solutions. Billions of single-use straws are consumed daily. As per straw material type, plastic straws are a key business segment with a high volume share at present, owing to the ease of availability at a cheaper cost. However, paper and bamboo straws have emerged as environment-friendly solutions which are anticipated to have a positive growth during the forecast period. Metal straws are multi-usable and are durable for a longer period. The global straws market caters to various food service outlets including online food ordering, institutional food services, etc. Adoption of paper straws is increasing rapidly. The straws market is expected to witness an up-surging trend due to the on-the-go and takeaway beverage habits among consumers. These factors are anticipated to further fillip the demand for straws in the straws market globally.

Despite the positive outlook, some factors might hamper the growth of the global straws market. The disposability of straws is becoming a matter of concern for foodservice outlets. Furthermore, government policies against environmental pollution are hampering the market. Businesses are discarding plastic straws for alternative eco-friendly solutions. However, the outlook of the straws market is expected to be positive as the ban on plastic straws will uplift the demand for paper, wood, and metal straws in the global straws market.

Straws Market: Segmentation

Globally, the straws market has been segmented on the basis of material type, sales channel, application, and end use.

On the basis of material type, the global straws market has been segmented as-

Plastic

Metal

Paper

Wood

Glass

On the basis of sales channel, the global straws market has been segmented as-

Manufacturers (Direct Sales)

Distributors

E-retail

Retailers Hypermarkets Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Discount Stores & Warehouse



On the basis of application, the global straws market has been segmented as-

Carbonated Beverages

Milkshakes

Iced Tea/Coffee

Fruit Juices

Alcoholic Beverages

Others

On the basis of end use, the global straws market has been segmented as-

Hotels

Restaurants & Motels

Bars & Lounges

Cafes

Others

Straws Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global straws market has been divided into seven key regions- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. The consumption of beverages in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is anticipated to remain dominant in the upcoming years which, in turn, is expected to boost the growth of the global straws market.

Straws Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in straws market are- Huhtamäki Oyj, Tetra Pak International S.A., Aardvark Straws, Biopac (UK) Ltd, Merrypak, EcoPack, Dynamec, Pappco Greenware, Stone Straw Limited, Jiurong Packaging Co., Ltd., Naike Gifts Co., Ltd., Huiran Crafts Co., Ltd., Guanlin Paper Products Co., Ltd., Gorlando Commodity Co., Ltd., Gstar Plastics Co., Ltd., Ishow-Party Toy Factory, Heng Yue Paper Products Co., Ltd., etc. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global straws market during the forecast period.