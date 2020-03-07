STRATEGY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Strategy Management Software Market 2018
Strategy Management Software, also called strategic planning software, is a type of software to help users better build out, track and accomplish the goals and missions.
In 2017, the global Strategy Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Strategy Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Strategy Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Planview
Cascade
ClearPoint
OnStrategy
Envisio Solutions
SmartDraw
Rhythm Systems
Kaufman, Hall & Associates
SAP
Prophix
Tagetik
StrategyBlocks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
Web Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Strategy Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 Web Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Strategy Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Strategy Management Software Market Size
2.2 Strategy Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Strategy Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Strategy Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Strategy Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Strategy Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Strategy Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Strategy Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Strategy Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Strategy Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Strategy Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Planview
12.1.1 Planview Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Strategy Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Planview Revenue in Strategy Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Planview Recent Development
12.2 Cascade
12.2.1 Cascade Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Strategy Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 Cascade Revenue in Strategy Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Cascade Recent Development
12.3 ClearPoint
12.3.1 ClearPoint Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Strategy Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 ClearPoint Revenue in Strategy Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 ClearPoint Recent Development
12.4 OnStrategy
12.4.1 OnStrategy Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Strategy Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 OnStrategy Revenue in Strategy Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 OnStrategy Recent Development
12.5 Envisio Solutions
12.5.1 Envisio Solutions Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Strategy Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 Envisio Solutions Revenue in Strategy Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Envisio Solutions Recent Development
12.6 SmartDraw
12.6.1 SmartDraw Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Strategy Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 SmartDraw Revenue in Strategy Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 SmartDraw Recent Development
12.7 Rhythm Systems
12.7.1 Rhythm Systems Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Strategy Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 Rhythm Systems Revenue in Strategy Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Rhythm Systems Recent Development
12.8 Kaufman, Hall & Associates
12.8.1 Kaufman, Hall & Associates Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Strategy Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 Kaufman, Hall & Associates Revenue in Strategy Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Kaufman, Hall & Associates Recent Development
12.9 SAP
12.9.1 SAP Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Strategy Management Software Introduction
12.9.4 SAP Revenue in Strategy Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 SAP Recent Development
12.10 Prophix
12.10.1 Prophix Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Strategy Management Software Introduction
12.10.4 Prophix Revenue in Strategy Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Prophix Recent Development
12.11 Tagetik
12.12 StrategyBlocks
Continued….
