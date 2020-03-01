STRATEGY CONSULTING MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE,

This report focuses on the global Strategy Consulting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Strategy Consulting development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

McKinsey

The Boston Consulting Group

Bain & Company

Booz & Co.

Roland Berger Europe

Oliver Wyman Europe

A.T. Kearney Europe

Deloitte

Accenture Europe

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Operations Consultants

Business Strategy Consultants

Investment Consultants

Sales and Marketing Consultants

Technology Consultants

Market segment by Application, split into

The financial Sector

Chemical Industry

Auto Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Strategy Consulting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Strategy Consulting development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Strategy Consulting Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Operations Consultants

1.4.3 Business Strategy Consultants

1.4.4 Investment Consultants

1.4.5 Sales and Marketing Consultants

1.4.6 Technology Consultants

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Strategy Consulting Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 The financial Sector

1.5.3 Chemical Industry

1.5.4 Auto Industry

1.5.5 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Strategy Consulting Market Size

2.2 Strategy Consulting Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Strategy Consulting Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Strategy Consulting Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Strategy Consulting Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Strategy Consulting Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Strategy Consulting Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Strategy Consulting Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Strategy Consulting Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Strategy Consulting Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Strategy Consulting Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 McKinsey

12.1.1 McKinsey Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Strategy Consulting Introduction

12.1.4 McKinsey Revenue in Strategy Consulting Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 McKinsey Recent Development

12.2 The Boston Consulting Group

12.2.1 The Boston Consulting Group Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Strategy Consulting Introduction

12.2.4 The Boston Consulting Group Revenue in Strategy Consulting Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 The Boston Consulting Group Recent Development

12.3 Bain & Company

12.3.1 Bain & Company Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Strategy Consulting Introduction

12.3.4 Bain & Company Revenue in Strategy Consulting Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Bain & Company Recent Development

12.4 Booz & Co.

12.4.1 Booz & Co. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Strategy Consulting Introduction

12.4.4 Booz & Co. Revenue in Strategy Consulting Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Booz & Co. Recent Development

12.5 Roland Berger Europe

12.5.1 Roland Berger Europe Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Strategy Consulting Introduction

12.5.4 Roland Berger Europe Revenue in Strategy Consulting Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Roland Berger Europe Recent Development

12.6 Oliver Wyman Europe

12.6.1 Oliver Wyman Europe Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Strategy Consulting Introduction

12.6.4 Oliver Wyman Europe Revenue in Strategy Consulting Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Oliver Wyman Europe Recent Development

12.7 A.T. Kearney Europe

12.7.1 A.T. Kearney Europe Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Strategy Consulting Introduction

12.7.4 A.T. Kearney Europe Revenue in Strategy Consulting Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 A.T. Kearney Europe Recent Development

12.8 Deloitte

12.8.1 Deloitte Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Strategy Consulting Introduction

12.8.4 Deloitte Revenue in Strategy Consulting Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Deloitte Recent Development

12.9 Accenture Europe

12.9.1 Accenture Europe Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Strategy Consulting Introduction

12.9.4 Accenture Europe Revenue in Strategy Consulting Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Accenture Europe Recent Development

Continued…..

