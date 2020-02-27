Strategy Consulting Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Development, Opportunities, Future Growth and Business Prospects by Forecast To 2023

The report on the global Strategy Consulting market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

The volatile economic landscape and increased competition in the market have motivated the development of the strategy consulting market in recent times. The need to decide effectively between a good and a bad economic decision that can lead to high potential losses is a key factor spurring the expansion of the strategy consulting market. The market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 5.17% while achieving revenues worth USD 43.98 billion in the forecast period. The requirement of professional consultants in the corporate sector is intensifying due to changing market conditions, which is expected to benefit the market in the forecast period.

The complex issues faced by the enterprises are critical in nature and must be addressed or corrected to avoid calamitous failures; thus the application of strategic consulting helps in reducing the damage or the avoid the problem completely. The growing incidence of difficulty in product launches or legal complications is increasing the demand for strategic consulting services. Moreover, the incidence of various supply-side challenges such as intense competition, speedily changing business models along with swiftly changing customer purchasing patterns has also intensified the market competition. The presence of these factors has enabled easy identification of customer purchasing patterns which are expected to modify the development of the strategy consulting market further. The market also gains certain benefits due to the rising demand for scalable, efficient, and sustainable operations in the market.

Major Companies Covered

Bain and Company,

Pricewaterhouse Cooper (PwC),

Roland Berger LLC,

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc,

Mc Kinsey & Company,

The Boston Consulting Group Inc,

T. Kearney Inc,

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Accenture

are some of the prominent competitors who are shaping the strategy consulting market.

This MRFR report offers an unbiased commentary on the outlook for the global strategy consulting market. It studies every micro and macroeconomic factor likely to influence the foresight. A revenue assessment of the market based on product covers operation consultant, business strategy consulting and investment consultant.

Market Segmentation:

The inclusion of knowledge-based services is anticipated to have a considerable effect on the progress of the market in the forecast period. The presence of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence and automation have gained considerable popularity in consulting services and are expected to create favorable opportunities for the growth of the strategic consulting market. However, the lack of skilled expertise is expected to create hindrances to the progress of the market in the forecast period.

The global strategy consulting market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market for strategy consulting consists of operation consultant, business strategy consulting and investment consultant. The business strategy consulting segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.04% and is likely to be the fastest growing segment in the strategy consulting market over the forecast period. The operation consultant segment is projected to grow at USD 16.67 billion by the end of the year 2025 with 3.93% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Based on application, the strategy consulting market consists of financial sector, chemical sector, and automotive sector. The automotive sector is anticipated to flourish while earning USD 13.68 billion by the end of the year 2025 and expanding with a CAGR of 6.54% and is expected to be the swiftest growing application segment in the strategy consulting market globally in the forecast period. The regions included in the report are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of the strategy consulting market consists of regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the rest of the world. The North American region is responsible for the principal market value of USD 9.80 billion in 2013 with a market share of 39% and is anticipated to expand at USD16.64 billion with a CAGR of 4.75% through the duration of the forecast period. The operation consultant segment is expected to expand at USD 6.52 billion by the end of the year 2025 with a 3.26 % CAGR The European region was the next principal market estimated at USD7.50 billion in 2013; it is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.47 % and is anticipated to touch USD 13.64 billion by 2025.

