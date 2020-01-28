Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 161 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Strain gages are devices whose resistance changes under the application of force or strain. They can be used for measurement of force, strain, stress, pressure, displacement, acceleration etc.

Strain gages are of the stucture, in which a metallic foil film in the thickness of a few microns is glued on a thin electrically insulated sheet (such as polyimide, polyester and so on). This foil film is cut down by photo-etching method in the shape of strain gages which can be made with the negative film masks of the strain gage patterns. These photo-etched strain gage patterns are trimmed to have a standard resistance value satisfying requirements as the strain gages. In addition, for strain gages in general applications, thermal resistance factors of the foil films are controlled to have three categories to match with the thermal elongation factors of 3 major and most popular materials of mild steel/11ppm, stainless steel/16ppm and aluminium alloy/23ppm, for which our strain gages can be self-temperature compensated to minimize temerature effects if specified so when ordering.

The global average price of Strain Gages is in the decreasing trend, from 886 USD/K Pcs in 2012 to 840 USD/ K Pcs in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Strain Gages demand has a certain space, but technical threshold is low, so the market is scattered. However, high end products concentrated in a small number of companies.

Although production of Strain Gages brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without downstream support do not enter into the Strain Gages field abruptly.

According to this study, over the next five years the Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) market will register a 4.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 280 million by 2024, from US$ 210 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Stress Analysis Type

Transducer Type

Other (for Special Applications)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Electrical Equipment

Civil Engineering

Building Construction

Chemicals and Medicine

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

VPG

HBM

Zemic

Yiling

HYCSYQ

NMB

KYOWA

LCT

Omega

TML

BCM

Piezo-Metrics

Hualanhai

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

