Straddle Carrier Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2018 to 2028

The purpose of this rich study presented by FactMR is to elaborate the various market projections impacting the global straddle carrier market during the period until 2028. This assessment delivers high-end statistics concerning market size (US$ Mn), Y-o-Y growth and revenue share (US& Mn) linked to different geographies and segmentation types. Readers can acquire precise insights about growth trends along with opportunities that are expected to reshape the overall structure of the straddle carrier market during the forecast period.

The extensive research study on straddle carrier market is a detailed report covering 17 chapters along with tables and figures representing key metrics of the market. The report on straddle carrier market includes data estimations in terms of US$ Mn along with volume projections (in terms of units) for a period of 10 years, form 2018 till 2028. The forecast highlights are illuminated in the report for the reader’s perusal, which reflect actionable intelligence supporting in planning and executing future moves. Also, the report provides a real-time coverage on several industry-specific and macroeconomic aspects that emboss a significant influence on the adoption of straddle carriers and overall market’s growth. This report can provide key participants market with an ocean of actionable intelligence including but not limited to country wise analysis, segmental snapshot, competitive analysis and detailed impact analysis.

Straddle carriers are also referred to as straddle trucks that are used as freight handling equipment. The equipment functions by carrying the freight load underneath it by using a straddling process. This cargo handling system has the ability to unload and load without use of forklifts or cranes, making straddle carriers a beneficial freight carrying equipment. There are various types of straddle carrier variants, namely, manual, automatic and semi-automatic that have varying loading capacities.

The straddle carrier market includes historical data, current market scenario as well as forecasts on every market segment. Analysis on straddle carrier market covers a detailed scrutiny on straddle carrier loading capacity as well as stacking of containers on straddle carrier. It also includes an in-depth analysis on lift type, drive type, operation type, application type and region. The loading capacities include insights on the use of straddle carrier with less than 40T, 40T, 50T and more than 50T. Stacking of containers includes analysis on mini straddle carrier, 1-over-1, 1-over-2 and 1-over-3 straddle carriers. Insights on single and twin lift is included in the lift type segment of the straddle carrier market. Straddle carrier’s drive type includes analysis on hydraulic, electric and hybrid drives. With respect to operation type, the report reflects detailed acumen on manual, semi-automatic and automatic straddle carriers. The application scope of straddle carriers includes analysis on their demand in port terminals, intermodal yards and others.

The regional analysis on straddle carrier market includes insights on various regions along with country level analysis. The regional analysis is carried across key regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The country level analysis includes scrutiny of straddle carrier demand and sales across the United States, Canada, Germany, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, United Kingdom, Greater China, India, South Korea, ASEAN countries, GCC countries and Iran, to name a few.

Automation has not left any industry untouched and is spreading at a significant pace as one of the most prominent trends across industrial applications, including shipping. Automated terminals have been gaining substantial traction with growing focus toward high productivity and efficient operation. Moreover, automated solutions have penetrated the container terminal space in a bid to solve the challenges faced by larger ships apropos of effective containerization. With automated terminals, waiting and turnaround times for ships is reduced, which is driving their adoption across major ports worldwide. This factor is likely to present potential pathways of growth for straddle carriers in the coming years.

Growth in international trade, particularly using sea routes, has presented lucrative opportunities for port handling equipment such as straddle carriers. However, high initial investments in port handling equipment coupled with heavy manpower is likely to impact the trading scenario. In a bid to facilitate trade progress, various countries are adopting private-public partnerships wherein management and operational responsibilities are delegated to private companies with assets and land delegated to the government. This trend is expected to relieve the high initial investment tension associated with terminal development at ports.

