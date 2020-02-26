Straddle Carrier Market: Overcapacity and Low Freight Rates to Confine Growth

The report on straddle carrier market includes insights garnered using a robust and a comprehensive research methodology. A unique combination of secondary and primary research processes have been carried out to glean vital acumen on every market segment of the straddle carrier market. Fact.MR has leveraged its in-house research competence to deep dive into the straddle carrier market to obtain in-depth analysis circling around demand and supply of straddle carriers worldwide. This research methodology ensures highly accurate data using which the reader can make informed decisions to achieve stability in the changing dynamics of the straddle carrier market.

Rising sea-borne activities coupled with significant increase in containerized trade worldwide continue to remain instrumental in driving the growth of the straddle carrier market. The sales of straddle carriers are also being impacted by a number of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors such as rising investments in Greenfield and Brownfield projects along with increasing adoption of automated products albeit its complexities for manufacturers of straddle carriers. Fact.MR foresees that the demand for straddle carrier is projected to expand at a steady pace reflecting a CAGR of 4.5% in terms of value during the period of forecast, 2018-2028. More than 700 units of straddle carriers are likely to be sold by end of 2028, says Fact.MR study.

The straddle carrier market includes historical data, current market scenario as well as forecasts on every market segment. Analysis on straddle carrier market covers a detailed scrutiny on straddle carrier loading capacity as well as stacking of containers on straddle carrier. It also includes an in-depth analysis on lift type, drive type, operation type, application type and region. The loading capacities include insights on the use of straddle carrier with less than 40T, 40T, 50T and more than 50T. Stacking of containers includes analysis on mini straddle carrier, 1-over-1, 1-over-2 and 1-over-3 straddle carriers. Insights on single and twin lift is included in the lift type segment of the straddle carrier market. Straddle carrier’s drive type includes analysis on hydraulic, electric and hybrid drives. With respect to operation type, the report reflects detailed acumen on manual, semi-automatic and automatic straddle carriers. The application scope of straddle carriers includes analysis on their demand in port terminals, intermodal yards and others.

Development of Unmanned Straddle Carriers in the Offing – New Trend Fostering Adoption

Largely influenced by the automation concept, manufacturers of straddle carriers are focusing on investing in research and development to introduced modern variants that are equipped with Artificial Intelligence. With Internet of Things (IoT) proliferating in every sector, manufacturers have leveraged its potential to develop Artificial Intelligence unmanned straddle carriers. For instance, Chinese company, ZPMC, involved in the straddle carrier manufacturing has come up with an AI straddle carrier

The straddle carrier market illuminates an in-depth competitive landscape section covering several facets of major players involved in the manufacturing and distribution of straddle carriers. Various competitive intelligence aspects such as SWOT analysis, market shares, product portfolio analysis, innovations and strategies, to name a few, have been covered in the competitive landscape section of the report. In addition, key developments of major companies in the straddle carrier market have also been included. For instance, TPT (Transnet Port Terminals) has unveiled a new diesel-electric straddle carrier that features high productivity and performance along with reduced operating and maintenance costs. The report on straddle carrier market also profiled other players such as Kalmar Inc., Konecrane Oyj., Liebherr International AG, and Mobicon Systems Pty Ltd.

