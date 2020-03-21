Stone Paper Market – Global Structure, Size, Trends, Analysis and Outlook 2019-2021

Global Stone Paper Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

The top players operating in the global stone paper market include Kapstone Paper, Stone Paper Company Ltd., Taiwan Lung Meng Technology Co. Ltd., Gaia-Concept BV, Packaging Corporation, Parax Paper, and Sòluz Stone Paper S.A.

Market Scenario

The global stone paper market is anticipated to demonstrate healthy growth during the forecast period (2016-2021), Market Research Future (MRFR) unveils in a detailed report. Stone paper is highly strong, extremely durable, and eco-friendly paper. It is also acknowledged as rich mineral paper, rock paper, and paper from waste marble. Stone paper can be reformed and recycled into stone paper again, which is not recyclable but is compostable and photodegradable under commercial conditions. It is manufactured from the combination of high-density polyethylene and calcium carbonate and is extensively used in magazines, stationery, wallpapers, books, posters, leaflets, plates, adhesives, etc.

Industry Updates

January 2019: A Chile-based designer has recently created a biodegradable alternative to single-use packaging by using raw material, which has been extracted from algae. As per the designer, the material comprises of natural matter. It includes dyes used to color it, which has been extracted from the skins of vegetables and fruits like purple cabbage, blueberries, beetroot, and carrot.

Market Potential and Pitfalls

The Stone Paper Market is predicted to expand at breakneck speed, mainly due to the surging demand for stone paper from the labeling and packaging industries. The booming e-commerce sector across the globe and increased organized retail have widened the scope for packaging, thereby contributing to the market growth. Stone paper is extensively used in self-adhesive paper due to ecological impacts, with regards to the usage of energy, water, deforestation, and carbon emission. This is likely to influence the market growth in the long run. The market is highly competitive due to the presence of suppliers across the globe. Stone paper also helps to enhance the aesthetic properties of the products required to be packed. This further offers an economical and eco-friendly solution, which has triggered its demand across the globe. Consumers are highly concerned regarding pollution caused by plastic packaging. This has further accelerated the sales of stone paper during the review period.

On the contrary, environmental regulations on mining activities, which plays an integral role in the extraction of calcium carbonate are likely to restrict the growth of the market. Also, substitutes are easily available in the market, which acts as a major roadblock.

Global Stone Paper Market: Segmental Analysis

The stone paper market is segmented on the basis of material and application.

By material, the stone paper market is segmented into high-density polyethylene, calcium carbonate, and others.

By application, the stone paper market is segmented into packaging paper, labeling paper, self-adhesive paper, and others. Among these, the packaging paper segment is likely to gain prominence, mainly due to the increased environmental concerns related to the use of plastics. This has led to a shift in consumer preference for paper-based packaging. The strict regulations regarding deforestation to manufacture conventional products is further propelling the market growth in the packaging paper segment.

Regional Frontiers

Geographically, the stone paper market spans across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW).

Considering the global scenario, the Asia Pacific will dominate the market due to the booming e-commerce industry in the region. The presence of organized retails, coupled with rapidly expanding economies are some of the major contributors to the market growth. With increased disposable income, low cost of production, and rising middle-class population, the regional market is predicted to boost. The easy availability of raw materials, increasing demand for environmental-friendly packaging, and the presence of a large number of manufacturers are considered to elevate the scope for the stone market.

North America is considered to gain prominence in the coming years due to advancing technology in the field of manufacturing. Moreover, support from environmental and governmental organizations have propelled the growth of the regional market.

Europe will witness a significant growth rate due to the increased demand for packaging application from countries like Russia, France, the UK, Italy, and Germany. The growth can also be attributed to new product developments, advancing technology, and the presence of market players in France, Russia, and Italy.

Scope of Report

The report for Global Stone Paper Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Study Objectives of Global Stone Paper Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Global Stone Paper Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyze the Global Stone Paper Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Material used, Application and Region.

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Stone Paper Market

