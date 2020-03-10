Stone Crushing Equipment Market Where is the Market Heading? What Does the Future Hold for Players: Sandvik AB, Terex Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Joy Global Inc., BUCY International

A stone crushing equipment is used to reduce the size, or to change the shape of the raw material mix by breaking down the stones into small pieces, so that they are easily differentiated for the desired end use. The crushing equipments are made up of metal surfaces which are capable of compressing all varieties of material, such as stones, quartzite, rocks, coke, iron, and many others. The crushing equipments operate by applying compressive strength to the material and crushing it by means of collision between the machine and the materials.

The stone crushing machines finds use in a variety of fields such as building materials, mining, metallurgy, highways, chemistry, and railways etc. Based on the requirement put forth by the type of construction activity such as highways, roads, canals, buildings, and bridges etc., the stone crushing equipments can produce various sizes of crushed stone. With the current growth rate of global urbanization, the stone crushing equipment market is anticipated to witness a surge in demand for crushers applied in construction of infrastructure and other activities. `

The stone crushing equipments are required to be located close to the demand centers such as cities, canals, and bridges, etc. as the hauling of the crushed stone over long distances sums up to the cost of the final product. Stone Crushing equipments also demand a heavy electricity supply and a large manpower for operation and also requires access roads for the movement of crushed stone products. Owing to these reasons, most stone crushing equipments are located in the vicinity of major construction projects or along the periphery of the cities.

Global Stone Crushing Equipment Market: Segmentation

Global stone crushing equipments market is segmented into types, application, and region. The global stone crushing equipment market is segmented on the basis of types as: Jaw crusher, cone crusher, impact crusher, and others.

On the basis of end use industry, the global stone crushing equipment market is segmented into: mining, quarrying, recycling, and others

Region wise, the global stone crushing equipment market is segmented into: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (APEJ), Japan, and MEA.

Global Stone Crushing Equipment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Owing to the continuous development of the construction industry all over the world, the inland as well as the marine reserves of natural sand and stone are gradually depleting. This has led to an increased attention on the artificial stone and sand manufacturing industry. This in turn has fueled the demand for crushing equipments globally.

The increasing per capita GDP and the increasing construction spending are another major drivers for the growth of the global stone crushing equipment market

Introduction of new technologies such as mobile crushers are also driving the growth of the global stone crushing equipment market

The rising prices of the crushing equipments all over the world proves to be a restraint to the growth of the global stone crushing equipment market

Global Stone Crushing Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in the global stone crushing equipment market are Metso Oyj, Sandvik AB, Terex Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Joy Global Inc., BUCY International, and CNH Global N.V., etc.