Stolen Vehicle Recovery Market Global Analysis 2019-2023: Key Findings, Regional Study, Competitors Strategy, Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Stolen Vehicle Recovery Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2019 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Stolen Vehicle Recovery Industry report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2023.

On the basis of technology, radio frequency identification segment accounted for the largest market share of 51.82% in 2017 and accounted for USD 4,828.18 million and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period. On the basis of component, central locking system segment held the largest market share of 32.32% in 2017 and accounted for USD 3,011.6 million and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period. On the basis of sales channel, OEM segment accounted for the larger market share of 77.90% in 2017 and accounted USD 7,525.8 million and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period. On the basis of vehicle type, passenger cars segment accounted for the larger market share of 69.07% in 2017 and accounted for USD 6,435.4 million and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Stolen vehicle recovery market by region is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global stolen vehicle recovery market during the forecast period with 51.13% share in 2017. China was the largest market in 2017, valued at USD 2,494.40 million. The growth in stolen vehicle recovery in Asia-Pacific can be attributed to China, Japan, and India, owing to an increase in demand for automobiles, primarily in China and India, along with the existence of major manufacturers and operating units of global players in this region.

Segment Analysis:

Global stolen vehicle recovery market has been segmented based on technology, component, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. On the basis of technology, the market is classified into ultrasonic, radio frequency identification (RFID), and others. The radio frequency identification segment is expected to dominate the stolen vehicle recovery market as it helps recognize the movement of the thief though radio waves. RFID transmits the information by radio wave to a small chip attached to the objects, through which such objects can be located, identified, and tracked. RFID is used in a car security system, functions as a key sensor, which activates the car by using radio frequency signals and the tag sensor identifies whether the driver has access to operate the vehicle, or not, and enables locking if a user is identifies without access. Therefore, a wide range of operational ability allows RFID to be used for the vehicle safety applications.

Companies Covered:

The key players of global stolen vehicle recovery market are Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany), Valeo (France), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Lear Corporation (US), Tokairika, Co, Ltd (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), and ALPS Alpine Co., Ltd (Japan).

Key Developments:

In February 2019, Mitsubishi Electric developed security technology to detect attacks on equipment sensors. This sensor-security technology detects measurement-data inconsistencies by inserting a proprietary algorithm in sensor fusion algorithms that combine multiple sensors for measurements used in the automatic control of in-vehicle devices.

In February 2019, Continental AG developed the in-vehicle server to act as the cornerstone of modern electronic architectures. The in-vehicle server functions as a network manager and it is a central architectural element for wireless software update and remote maintenance, an important element for vehicle cyber security.

In May 2018, Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. acquired Greina Technologies, Inc. The acquisition focuses on the development of products and solutions for the automotive, consumer electronics and mobile segments.

