Stimulation Therapies Market Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies during 2018-2028

Stimulation therapies use electrical impulses for stimulating muscles and improving muscle sensation and strength for soft tissue injuries. Stimulation therapies are used for various applications in cardiology, pain management, fecal and urine incontinence, and tissue repair. Stimulation therapies are highly preferred for treatment using electrical impulses to stimulate muscles and nerves for several purposes. Stimulation of physiochemical changes in the body could also be achieved with Stimulation Therapies Market. Stimulation therapies are widely in use in the athletics and sports sector by physiotherapists and trainers as a pain management treatment for further alleviating the pain in a shorter span of time like in 5-30 minutes depending on the severity of the injury. Stimulation therapies are also in use for increasing the production of vitamin D and corticosteroids in the body. Other applications include treatment of inflammatory conditions linked with bronchitis, orthopedics, and condition associated with psoriasis. As per the American Academy of Pain Medicine, approximately 1.5 billion individuals suffer with chronic pain, globally.

Various technological innovations and advancements in stimulation therapies are driving the market for stimulation therapies. Increase in funding for these advancements and new product developments and constant product approvals and launches in the market is also expected to fuel tremendous market growth for stimulation therapies. Improved stimulation therapies and related products have led to serious competition in the market, majorly among the local players in different regions. Increase in use of these stimulation therapies by sports athletes and physiotherapists is also anticipated to propel market growth for stimulation therapies over the forecast period. Stimulation therapies have increased dependency on advanced medical treatment procedures and have led to quicker and more efficient remedies. This is also projected to boost the demand for stimulation therapies. However, availability of alternative treatment procedures, lack of usage guidelines and less awareness related to the available treatments available in the market, majorly in the developing regions, is expected to obstruct market growth for stimulation therapies.

Global stimulation therapies market has witnessed a tremendous growth due to expanding demand for chronic pain management and increasing awareness about different stimulation therapies available in the market. Stimulation therapies are highly is use to elicit muscle contraction for reeducation and strength post immobilization or trauma injury, and for relieving pain. Iontophoresis is one of the major applications for which stimulation therapies are used. Stimulation therapies are also highly preferred for management of edema and chronic wound, globally. Stimulation therapies are capable of being provided at home as well as any hospital or surgical setting. As per the World Health Organization, approximately 13% population worldwide is overweight and this growing incidence of chronic conditions like obesity and diabetes are expected to boost demand for stimulation therapies over the forecast period.

Owing it to the constant increase in adoption of stimulation therapies for sport injuries and other related treatments, North America is expected to hold the major revenue share in the stimulation therapies market over the forecast period. The use of stimulation therapies as preventive and rehabilitation tool for completely or partially immobilized individuals is expected to drive the demand for stimulation therapies in the Europe and Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific’s stimulation therapies market is also expected to grow due to the growing popularity of stimulation therapies and increase in funding for stimulation therapies in the region. However, Middle-East and Africa’s market for stimulation therapies is anticipated to grow at a decent rate because of the lack of awareness of stimulation therapies in the region.

Some of the market participants in the Global Stimulation Therapies market identified across the value chain include: Omron Healthcare Inc., BTL, EMS Physio Ltd., Phoenix Healthcare, STYMCO Technologies LLC, Eme srl, gbo Medizintechnik AG, Medtronic PLC, Pure Care, and Enraf-Nonius B.V.

