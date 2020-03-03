STILL WINE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global Still Wine Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Still Wine Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Still Wine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

E&J Gallo Winery (USA)

Constellation (USA)

Castel (France)

The Wine Group (USA)

Accolade Wines (South Australia)

Concha y Toro (Chile)

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) (Australia)

Trinchero Family (USA)

Pernod-Ricard (France)

Diageo (UK)

Casella Wines (Australia)

Changyu Group

Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates

GreatWall (China)

Dynasty (China)

In this report, the global Still Wine market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Still Wine in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

White Wine

Red Wine

Other Types

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Daily Meals

Social Occasions

Entertainment Venues

Other Situations

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Still Wine Market Research Report 2018

1 Still Wine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Still Wine

1.2 Still Wine Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Still Wine Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Still Wine Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 White Wine

1.2.4 Red Wine

1.2.5 Other Types

1.3 Global Still Wine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Still Wine Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Daily Meals

1.3.3 Social Occasions

1.3.4 Entertainment Venues

1.3.5 Other Situations

1.4 Global Still Wine Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Still Wine Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Still Wine (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Still Wine Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Still Wine Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Still Wine Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Still Wine Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Still Wine Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Still Wine Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Still Wine Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Still Wine Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Still Wine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Still Wine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Still Wine Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Still Wine Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Still Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Still Wine Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Still Wine Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Still Wine Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Still Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Still Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Still Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Still Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Still Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Still Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Still Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Still Wine Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Still Wine Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Still Wine Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Still Wine Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Still Wine Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Still Wine Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Still Wine Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Still Wine Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Still Wine Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Still Wine Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Still Wine Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Still Wine Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Still Wine Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Still Wine Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Still Wine Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Still Wine Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Still Wine Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 E&J Gallo Winery (USA)

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Still Wine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 E&J Gallo Winery (USA) Still Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Constellation (USA)

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Still Wine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Constellation (USA) Still Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Castel (France)

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Still Wine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Castel (France) Still Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 The Wine Group (USA)

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Still Wine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 The Wine Group (USA) Still Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Accolade Wines (South Australia)

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Still Wine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Accolade Wines (South Australia) Still Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Concha y Toro (Chile)

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Still Wine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Concha y Toro (Chile) Still Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) (Australia)

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Still Wine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) (Australia) Still Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Trinchero Family (USA)

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Still Wine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Trinchero Family (USA) Still Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Pernod-Ricard (France)

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Still Wine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Pernod-Ricard (France) Still Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Diageo (UK)

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Still Wine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Diageo (UK) Still Wine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Casella Wines (Australia)

7.12 Changyu Group

7.13 Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates

7.14 GreatWall (China)

7.15 Dynasty (China)

Continued…..

