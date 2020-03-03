Stick Pouches Packaging Market Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities, Trends And Market Analysis By 2022

Summary

Stick Pouches Packaging Market Size, Analysis, Demand, Future Scope, Trends, Growth By Material (Polyester, Paper, Polyethylene, and others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Goods, and others) and By Region – Global Forecast To 2022

Stick packaging is a type of flexible packaging in which the solid or semi-solid or liquid substances are packed. It is similar to a vertical sachet in which the substance is poured and sealed thoroughly.

The increasing disposable income in developing countries and the increase in demand for the ready to consume food are majorly contributing to the growth of the stick pouches packaging market. The market is also extensively driven by the reducing cost of the raw materials required for the manufacturing of the stick pouches. The increase in demand of packed food & baby food and easy availability of packaged health drinks with the changing lifestyle is contributing to the growth of the stick pouches packaging market. However, the rising concept of the raw material recycling is expected to restrain the growth of the stick pouches packaging market.

The key players of stick pouches packaging market are Amcor Ltd.( Australia), Ampac Holdings, LLC (U.S.), Clondalkin Group (Netherlands), Sealed Air Corporation(U.S.), Astrapak Limited (South Korea), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S), Sonoco Products Co.(U.S.) and others.

The Stick Pouches Packaging Market can geographically be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global stick pouches packaging market due the increase in disposable income in the developing economies such as India and China. The increase in the concept of ready to eat food and the packaged food due to the change in the lifestyle of the people is also expected to contribute to the growth of Asia Pacific stick pouches packaging market.

Stick Pouches packaging manufacturers

Distributer & Supplier companies

End Users

consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

