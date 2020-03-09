Stick Packaging Market Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities, Trends and Market Analysis By 2022

Summary

Global Stick Packaging Market Information Report by Material (Paper, BOPP, Aluminum, Plastic, and others), by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Goods, and others), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

Stick packaging is a type of flexible packaging which is generally used for food packaging. Stick packaging is vertical, elongated, and is easy to handle for on-the-go products. Substances can be poured easily into stick packages depending on their shape. They are economical and efficient than any other form of packaging. They have lower effect on environment as compared to any other form of packaging.

One of the factors driving the growth of stick packaging market is the rise in income of the people, which is leading to the increased use of packaged products. The innovation in flexible packaging has driven the manufacturer to develop small packaging products, which ultimately increase the market for stick packaging. The rising disposable income along with the growth in the global retail industry have resulted in the growth of this market. The increase in demand for the packaged food because of the health consciousness is also driving the stick packaging market.

Key Players

The key players of global stick packaging market are Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), Amcor Corporation (U.S.) Ball Corporation (U.S.), Reynolds Group Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Smurfit Kappa Group (U.K.), Berry Plastics Corporation (U.S.), EXAIR Corporation (U.S.), RPC Group Plc. (U.S.), Rexam Plc. (U.S.), and Bosch Packaging Technology (U.S.).

Intended Audience

Stick packaging manufacturers

Distributer & Supplier companies

End Users

consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Study Objectives of Stick packaging Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Stick Packaging Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global stick packaging market based on various tools such as Supply Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by material, by application, and by region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global stick packaging market.

Stick packaging Market Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the rising middle-class population and rise in disposable income of the people in this region. The emerging economies such as China, Brazil, and South Africa are preferring new innovative flexible packaging over using traditional rigid packaging, which will result in the growth of this market. North America is expected to witness a stable growth in stick packaging market.

Product Analysis

Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

Regulatory Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Macroeconomic Indicators

