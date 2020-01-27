Sterilization Services Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2026

Sterilization is the process of removing or killing biological agents. Biological agents are microorganisms and spore forms, such as, bacteria, fungi, viruses, and protozoa. Effective sterilization can be achieved by combination of heat, high pressure, radiation, chemical, and filtration. Advanced equipment used to provide sterilization services are capable of killing and disabling molecular form of prions which are infectious protein.

Advancement in sterilization technology, adoption of proper aeration after sterilization using chemical sterilants, prevalence of contamination in biological samples, better turnaround time, increase in research activities around the globe, and availability of trained sterilization experts are some of the factors likely to propel the sterilization services market during the forecast period. However, stringent regulatory guidelines imposed by the FDA and other government bodies and hazards associated with the sterilization process, such as, carcinogenic properties of chemical used in the process as well as tendency of irradiation responsible for cell damage are some of the factors which are anticipated to impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global sterilization services market can be segmented based on sterilization method, sterilization type, end-user, and region. In terms of sterilization method, the market can be divided into gamma irradiation, X-ray irradiation, electron beam irradiation, ethylene oxide sterilization, and others. The other segment includes sterilization using dry heat and wet heat. Ethylene oxide is a high penetrating sterilant. Other methods are used for small volume of product or for products wherein other technologies cannot be used for sterilization. Ethylene oxide is effective for sterilizing a wide range of instruments and devices, which is supporting the growth of the global sterilization services market. Furthermore, ethylene oxide sterilization is highly preferred by end-users. The electron beam irradiation segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as electron beam irradiation allows greater versatility in packaging. Moreover, electron beam irradiation technology used for sterilization is not limited to material.

Based on sterilization type, the global sterilization services market can be classified into contract sterilization services and sterilization validation services. Contract sterilization services are contributing significantly to the growth of global sterilization services market as these services are cost-effective. Sterilization validation services are expected to propel the growth of the global sterilization services market during the forecast period, as according to FDA guidelines, it is mandatory for medical devices and pharmaceutical companies to validate their products as per FDA requirement.

In terms of end-user, the global sterilization service market can be segmented into hospitals & surgery centers, research laboratories, medical devices & pharmaceutical companies, and others. The others segment consists of clinics and pathology & diagnostic laboratories. Medical device and pharmaceutical companies are boosting the growth of the global sterilization services market as they have to use sterilization in order to ensure quality and validation of their products before introducing them for sale in the market. Moreover, sterilization in these industries is needed on regular basis.

Based on region, the global sterilization services market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asis Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is leading the global sterilization services market due to implementation of stringent regulations by the government in the region. Moreover, North America is the base of several major players operating in the sterilization services market. Europe is the second-leading market for sterilization services due to presence of a large number of research laboratories in the region. There are many developing countries in Asia Pacific. Moreover, the region is an emerging market for health care companies. The sterilization services market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to increase in awareness regarding risks associated with contamination on account of the good manufacturing guidelines (GMP) implemented by the government of developing countries.

Key players operating in the global sterilization services market include STERIS plc, Sterigenics International LLC, Cantel Medical, Life Science Outsourcing, Inc., Noxilizer, and Mar Cor Purification Inc.

