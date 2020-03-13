Stereotactic Radiation Therapy Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2028

Stereotactic Radiation Therapy is existing from about 50-60 years ago but its influence in surgeries is started in last few years. Stereotactic Radiation Therapy are the non-surgical radiation therapy which is used to diagnose & treat anomalies and small brain tumors. Stereotactic radiation therapy is specially used to diagnosis and treat wide range of cancers. Such kind of techniques is used for surgical treatment that is target specific which enables probe positioning inside brain and other parts of the body. It is used to guarantee the spatial accuracy of delivered dose distribution. Patients sometimes get this therapy after surgery as well. Stereotactic radiation therapy is popular as it provides high dose with focused radiation. This technique is preferred over the traditional therapy because its effectiveness in fewer doses which helps the preserve health tissues. Stereotactic Radiation Therapy is beneficial as it does not affect the normal cells within the target area and margins are not necessary for Stereotactic Radiation therapy. These are the key factors to drive the growth of Stereotactic Radiation Therapy market.

Stereotactic Radiation Therapy Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of Stereotactic Radiation Therapy market is driven by rapidly increasing advancement of technology in radiation therapy segment in recent few years. Rising demand of Stereotactic Radiation Therapy is due to increasing the prevalence rate of cancer diseases and the increasing geriatric population. Increasing mortality & morbidity caused due to a cancer and other chronic diseases is also a factor driving the rapid advancement of technology demand for Stereotactic Radiation Therapy across the globe. The increasing awareness of research for such kind of stereotactic radiation therapy and the development of cost effective stereotactic radiotherapy are the important growth drivers increasing the demand of stereotactic radiation therapy market. Limited availability of trained professionals & increment in the expressing side effects after the stereotactic radiation therapy restraints the growth of stereotactic radiation therapy market. Due to its increasing high demand, Stereotactic radiation therapy market is expected grow for the forecast period.

Stereotactic Radiation Therapy Market: Segmentation

The Stereotactic Radiation Therapy market is segmented on basis of technology, stereotactic frames, Application and end user segment.

Based on Technology, the Stereotactic Radiation Therapy market is segmented into:

Linear accelerator based: Beam collination

Novalis

Gamma Knife

Proton beam

Accuracy Cyberknife®

Based on Stereotactic Frames, the Stereotactic Radiation Therapy market is segmented into:

BRW system

CRW system

Leksell system

BrainLAB system

Based on Application, the Stereotactic Radiation Therapy market is segmented into:

Lungs Cancer

Breast Cancer

Liver related diseases

Abdomen related diseases

Spinal diseases

Prostate cancer

Head & neck fractures

Based on End User, the Stereotactic Radiation Therapy market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Imaging centers

Cancer research Organizations

Radiotherapy centers

Diagnostic centers

Research & development companies

Stereotactic Radiation Therapy Market: Overview

The global Stereotactic Radiation Therapy market is witnessing a fast growth due to increasing awareness among end user segment regarding healthcare. Stereotactic Radiation Therapy market is driven by growing due to the increase in the prevalence rate of cancer. The hospital segment generates highest revenue share in Stereotactic Radiation Therapy market owning to more number of stereotactic radiation surgeries whereas Linac-based therapy & Gamma Knife is anticipated to register highest growth rate over the forecast period. The key players in Stereotactic Radiation Therapy market are focusing on geographical expansion to increase the business footprints.

Stereotactic Radiation Therapy Market: Region-Wise Overview

The global Stereotactic Radiation Therapy market is segmented into the following regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding China & Japan, China, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. North America is dominated regional market for Stereotactic Radiation Therapy due to rising awareness for health-care. Europe Stereotactic Radiation Therapy market is anticipated to grow substantially due growing number of players in the region. APAC is a fast-growing regional market for Stereotactic Radiation Therapy due to having huge mass of people in this region. Raise in the Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is growing steadily.

Stereotactic Radiation Therapy Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key players in the Stereotactic Radiation Therapy market are Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. Raysearch Laboratories 2018, Mevion Medical System, Siemans AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, ProTom International, Provision Healthcare, Nordion Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V.