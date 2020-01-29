Stereo Turntable Market Outlook and Company Analysis – Global Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Stereo Turntable Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database. The report spread across 107 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A turntable is the circular rotating platform of a phonograph (a.k.a. record player, gramophone, turntable, etc.), a device for playing sound recordings. The phonograph is a device invented in 1877 for the mechanical recording and reproduction of sound. In its later forms it is also called a gramophone (as a trademark since 1887, as a generic name since c. 1900). The sound vibration waveforms are recorded as corresponding physical deviations of a spiral groove engraved, etched, incised, or impressed into the surface of a rotating cylinder or disc, called a “record”. To recreate the sound, the surface is similarly rotated while a playback stylus traces the groove and is therefore vibrated by it, very faintly reproducing the recorded sound. In early acoustic phonographs, the stylus vibrated a diaphragm which produced sound waves which were coupled to the open air through a flaring horn, or directly to the listener’s ears through stethoscope-type earphones.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Crosley

Audio-Technica

Denon

Thorens

Rega

Sony

VPI Nomad

JR Transrotor

Stanton

Numark

Pro-Ject

Music Hall

Ion

Akai turntables

Clearaudio Turntables

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Direct-drive Turntable

Belt-drive Turntable

Idler-wheel Turntable

Segment by Application

Home Entertainment

Bar and Music Club

Music Production

