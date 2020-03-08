Stent Graft Balloon Catheter Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

Stent graft balloon catheter, is a soft catheter with an inflatable “balloon” used during a catheterization procedure to enlarge a narrow opening in the coronary artery. These catheters are generally used for expanding vascular prosthesis or during temporary occlusion of large vessels thus used in many endovascular treatment of abdominal and thoracic aortic diseases. Generally the balloon stents are used in bypass graft surgery and balloon angioplasty. These stents prevent the risk of abrupt artery closure and re-narrowing that occurred in many patients operated for angioplasty.

The stent graft balloon catheter market has evolved gradually from simple stents to modified balloon stent catheters. This market comprises of balloon catheters used for stent grafting during angioplasty.

Stent Graft Balloon Catheter Market: Drivers & Restraints

The primary factor for the growth of global stent graft balloon catheter market is the increasing number of hospital admissions attributed to rising incidence of atherosclerosis patients, and rising prevalence of CAD (Coronary Artery Disease) worldwide. Secondly growing healthcare expenditure levels and the introduction of advanced technologiesin balloon catheter drives the market growth for stent graft balloon catheter over the forecast period. However high cost of angioplasty procedures are the factors restraining the market growth of stent graft balloon catheter market over the forecast period.

Stent Graft Balloon Catheter Market: Segmentation

This market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user

Segmentation based by product type

Non Complaint Balloon Stents Catheter

Complaint Balloon Stents Catheter

Segmentation based by end user

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

ASCs

Stent Graft Balloon Catheter market is mainly dominated by trends such as introduction of drug eluting balloons. Also increasing inclination to opt for balloons with drug delivery, which can deliver the medication at the local site, are effective alternatives for administering the drug intravenously. However there are several types of balloon catheters available in the market, which helps in curing coronary artery diseases and many such trends expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Stent Graft Balloon Catheter Market: Overview

Depending on geographic region, the stent graft balloon catheter market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Globally, stent graft balloon catheter market is expected to witness healthy growth in the near future due to increasing prevalence of coronary artery disease and the rise in per capita expenditure on healthcare in the developing nations. Stent graft balloon catheter market is anticipated to show highest share is of North America followed by Europe owing to technological advancement, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness regarding angioplasty procedures available in the market. Also it has been analyzed that balloon catheter stenting for coronary applications has been widely adopted in clinical practice and is associated with improved health outcomes in Europe. Asia-Pacific market is expected to register fastest growth owing to the rise in geriatric population and increasing obesity, which ultimately gives rise to the number of patients suffering for coronary artery diseases over the forecast period.

Stent Graft Balloon Catheter Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in stent graft balloon catheter market includes Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Cordis, Atrium Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., JOTEC GmbH, QXMédical, LLC etc. these players are entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and product portfolio expansions, distribution agreements which are their key sustainability strategies. Secondly many local players have started entering in this lucrative market.