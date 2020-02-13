Stendomycin Salicylate Market to Benefit from Increased Global Uptake of | 2016 – 2024

Stendomycin salicylate is an antifungal antibiotic that has been newly developed for controlling the disease called rose mildew found in rose flower plants. Biological name of the disease-causing fungus is Sphaerotheca pannosa var. rosae. The fungus is also known as Podosphaera pannosa. Rose mildew is a highly common foliar disease of roses. The visible white powdery growth can affect all parts of the plant that are above the ground. Poor-quality soil, high humidity, and lack of oxygen for plants are favorable conditions for this disease. It can hamper the growth and quality of the rose plant badly. The disease attacks rose plants primarily in summer, as the climatic conditions are favorable for growth of the fungus in summer. Stendomycin salicylate has been found to be highly effective in controlling the rose mildew disease.

The synthesis of stendomycin salicylate is in a novice phase, with most of the research and development done on rose plants. The plants have demonstrated good response to the use of stendomycin salicylate and research has proved to be successful in controlling the disease. The market for stendomycin salicylate is still in infancy and so far, the antibiotic has not been produced commercially. Once manufactured commercially, stendomycin salicylate can witness significant demand across the globe.

High demand for rose flower plants across the globe is expected to drive the stendomycin salicylate market. Rose is one of the most consumed flowers, due to its high use, especially in festive and marriage seasons. Cut flowers of rose are also used for decoration on various festive occasions. Stendomycin salicylate can also be applied on other foliar plants such as lily, jasmine, and marigold.

Based on region, the stendomycin salicylate market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to hold a significant share of the stendomycin salicylate market during the forecast period. This is due to high demand for rose flower coupled with large production of cut flowers in the region. The Netherlands is one of the leading producers of cut flowers such as rose in the region. The country also hosts one of the leading markets for flowers in the world. North America is expected to follow Europe during the forecast period. Countries in Europe such as Sweden, Denmark, and Switzerland also produce roses in considerable numbers, which drives the demand for stendomycin salicylate in the region. The market in the region is anticipated to be driven by high demand for roses in almost all seasons, especially festive seasons. Asia Pacific is likely to follow North America. The stendomycin salicylate market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years, due to large consumer base in the region. Markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also expected to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period. Countries in Africa such as Kenya and Ethiopia also produce cut flowers. This, in turn, is anticipated to raise the demand for stendomycin salicylate in Middle East & Africa.

Being at a novel phase, the stendomycin salicylate market is undergoing research and development activities. Companies that deal in the manufacture of antifungal antibiotics are leading the research and development of stendomycin salicylate. Major players operating in the global stendomycin salicylate market are Lily Research Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Merck, Eli Lily & Co., and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.