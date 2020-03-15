Stem Cell Therapy Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Feb 15, 2019 (Heraldkeeper via COMTEX) — WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Stem Cell Therapy Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024″New Document to its Studies Database

Stem-cell therapy is the use of stem cells to treat or prevent a disease or condition. Bone marrow transplant is the most widely used stem-cell therapy, but some therapies derived from umbilical cord blood are also in use.

Scope of the Report:In the last several years, global stem cell therapy market developed fast at a average growth rate of 46.81%. In 2017, the global stem cell therapy market size was 235 million USD, and the market is expected to be 277 million USD.

On the basis of therapeutic application, the global stem cell therapy market is segmented into Musculoskeletal Disorder, Wounds & Injuries, Cornea, Cardiovascular Diseases, and other applications. The musculoskeletal disorders and Wounds & Injuries are expected to dominated the market.

The global Stem Cell Therapy market is valued at 280 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 710 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Stem Cell Therapy.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Stem Cell Therapy market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Stem Cell Therapy market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Osiris TherapeuticsNuVasiveChiesi PharmaceuticalsJCR PharmaceuticalPharmicellMedi-postAnterogenMolmedTakeda (TiGenix)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Autologous

Allogeneic

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Musculoskeletal Disorder

Wounds & Injuries

Cornea

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

