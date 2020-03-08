STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Industry

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the stem cell manufacturing market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the stem cell manufacturing market, by segmenting it based on by types, by application, by end- user and regional demand. Robust investment in sell-based research development in the past several years propels the growth for the stem cell manufacturings market. Increasing awareness among the people about the therapy-based treatment and growing technological improvement in sell-based manufacturing is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, extensive use of stem cell manufacturings in end-user industries such as healthcare & surgical centre, research organization, pharmaceutical companies, and others fuels the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by types, by application and end- user in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the stem cell manufacturing market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the stem cell manufacturing market.

The report provides the size of the stem cell manufacturing market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global stem cell manufacturing market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The stem cell manufacturing market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the stem cell manufacturing market, split into regions. Based on types, application and end- user, the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for stem cell manufacturing. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of stem cell manufacturing several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Anterogen Co., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Bio- Rad Laboratories, Cellular Dynamics International, Lonza Group, Merk Group, Miltenyi Biotec, Osiris Therapeutics, and Pharmicell.

The global stem cell manufacturing market has been segmented into:

Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market: By Types

• Hematopoietic stem cells

• Induced pluripotent stem cells

• Mesenchymal stem cells

• Embryonic stem cells

Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market: By Application

• Drug discovery & development

• Allogenic stem cell therapy

• Autologous stem cell therapy

• Cell & tissue banking

Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market: By End- User

• Healthcare & surgical centre

• Research organization

• Pharmaceutical companies

• Others

Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND ACRONYMS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 GLOBAL STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET

3 GLOBAL STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET-MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.1.1 GLOBAL STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

3.1.2 GLOBAL STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET SNAPSHOT

4 GLOBAL STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET OVERVIEW- BY TYPES

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.1.1 GLOBAL STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY TYPES

4.1.1.1 HEMATOPOIETIC STEM CELLS

4.1.1.2 INDUCED PLURIPOTENT STEM CELLS

4.1.1.3 MESENCHYMAL STEM CELLS

4.1.1.4 EMBRYONIC STEM CELLS

5 STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.1.1 GLOBAL STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY APPLICATION

5.1.1.1 DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

5.1.1.2 ALLOGENIC STEM CELL THERAPY

5.1.1.3 AUTOLOGOUS STEM CELL THERAPY

5.1.1.4 CELL & TISSUE BANKING

6 GLOBAL STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY END- USER

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.1.1 GLOBAL STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY END- USER

6.1.1.1 HEALTHCARE & SURGICAL CENTRE

6.1.1.2 RESEARCH ORGANIZATION

6.1.1.3 PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES

6.1.1.4 OTHERS

7 GLOBAL STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY REGION

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.2 KEY TAKEWAYS

8 NORTH AMERICA STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

8.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

8.2 NORTH AMERICA STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TYPES

8.3 NORTH AMERICA STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

8.4 NORTH AMERICA STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

8.5 U.S.

8.6 CANADA

8.7 MEXICO

9 EUROPE STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

9.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.1.1 DRIVERS

9.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

9.2 EUROPE STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TYPES

9.3 EUROPE STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

9.4 EUROPE STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

9.5 U.K.

9.6 FRANCE

9.7 GERMANY

9.8 ITALY

9.9 SPAIN

9.10 REST OF EUROPE

10 ASIA PACIFIC STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

10.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

10.1.1 DRIVERS

10.1.2 RESTRAINTS

10.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

10.2 ASIA PACIFIC STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TYPES

10.3 ASIA PACIFIC STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

10.4 ASIA PACIFIC STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

10.5 INDIA

10.6 CHINA

10.7 JAPAN

10.8 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (MEA) STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

11.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

11.1.1 DRIVERS

11.1.2 RESTRAINTS

11.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

11.2 MEA STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY TYPES

11.3 MEA STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

11.4 MEA STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

11.5 SOUTH AFRICA

11.6 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

Continued…..

