Stem Cell Characterization Kits Market Swelling Demand to Influence Revenue Share during 2018-2026

The growth of the stem cell characterization kits market is expected to be being fuelled by government funding for stem cell research. In 2017, the federal spending for stem cell research was US$ 1.8 Bn of the total spending, where 31% was spent on nonembryonic non-human stem cells, 20% was spent on human-induced pluripotent stem cells, 27% was spent on nonembryonic human stem cells, embryonic human stem cells research contributed 12% of total spending, whereas 8% and remaining 2% of total spending was spent on embryonic non-human and placenta stem cells research, respectively. Increasing focus on stem cell research is expected to make Stem Cell Characterization Kits Market one of the lucrative areas of business.

Stem cells are biological cells that can be converted into specific type of cells as per the body’s requirement. Stem cells are of two types, i.e., adult stem cells and embryonic stem cells. Stem cells can be used to treat various diseases such as cancer, neurodegenerative disorder, cardiovascular disorder and tissue regeneration. Stem cell characterization is the initial step for stem cell research. Stem cell characterization is a challenging and also an evolving process. Stem cell characterization kits are used for identification of stem cell biology markers. In stem cell characterization, stem cell biology marker profiles differ based on their species, maturity and site of origin. Stem cell characterization kit is required to understand the utility of the stem cells in downstream experiments and to confirm the pluripotency of the stem cell.

The rising prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular disorders and neurodegenerative diseases and the role of stem cell therapy in treating these diseases is projected to drive the growth of stem cell characterization kit market. As per the American Cancer Society, in 2017 cancer accounted around 1 out of 4 deaths in the U.S. and was the second most common cause of deaths in the U.S. Stem cell therapy and stem cell transplant has huge potential to treat such chronic diseases, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the stem cell characterization kits market.

Stem cell transplant is useful for the treatment of spinal cord injury, stroke, and Alzheimer’s disease, which is expected to fuel the adoption of stem cell characterization kits over the forecast period. The Stem Cell Agency, California, is working on the development of new stem cell-based therapies for chronic diseases such as cancer and rare diseases, where stem cell characterization kits are primarily required. Stem cell characterization kit is also required to identify the appropriate stem cells for the treatment of β-Thalassemia. Due to the increasing research and study on stem cells, the stem cell characterization kit market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

The role of stem cell characterization kit is very important because if the stem cells are not characterized properly into required adult cell type, transplanted stem cells may revert back to teratomas and there is a possibility of transplant rejection. This is expected to influence the growth of the stem cell characterization kit market.

To gain a comprehensive and better understanding of the future market equity, the stem cell characterization kits market is segmented based on stem cell type, application, end user, and region.

North America and Europe are expected to witness significant growth in the global stem cell characterization kit market over the forecast period. This is owing to presence of key manufacturers and researchers of stem cell based therapies in these regions. Moreover, manufacturers such as ThermoFisher Scientific, and Becton Dickinson providing stem cell assays are present in North America region. Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth in the stem cell characterization kit market over the forecast period, as researchers from China and Japan are working on stem cell based therapies. For instance, in 2017, clinical trials of embryonic stem cells were launched in China for Parkinson’s disease.

Examples of some of the key participants in the stem cell characterization kits market identified across the value chain include Merck KGaA, Celprogen, Inc., Creative Bioarray, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BD Biosciences, R&D Systems, Inc., System Biosciences, Cosmo Bio USA, BioCat GmbH, and DS Pharma Biomedical Co., Ltd.

