Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global steering robot market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of steering robot.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Steering Robot Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• AB Dynamics
• RMS Dynamics Test Systems
• Stahle
• VEHICO
Other prominent vendors
• HI-TEC
• Tecpond
Market driver
• Growing focus on the importance of vehicular safety regulations
Market trend
• Adoption of data analytics to improve customer experience
Steering Robot 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.10% and Forecast to 2023
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Segmentation by application
• Comparison by application
• Testing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Autonomous driving – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by application
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE OF VEHICLE
• Segmentation by type of vehicle
• Comparison by type of vehicle
• Cars – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Buses and trucks– Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by type of vehicle
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
• Adoption of data analytics to improve customer experience
• Integration of test equipment with steering robots
• Technological advances
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• AB Dynamics
• RMS Dynamic Test Systems
• Stähle
• VEHICO
..…..Continued
